The Toronto Blue Jays may have fallen just short in their bid for a first World Series title since 1993, but the city is celebrating a different kind of victory — one that transcends the scoreboard.

Following the Los Angeles Dodgers’ dramatic 5-4 extra-innings win in Game 7 at Rogers Centre, Los Angeles fans rallied together to donate nearly $30,000 to The Hospital for Sick Children (SickKids), honouring the Jays and their supporters.

Ronald Cohn, President and CEO of SickKids, issued a statement praising the gesture.

“On behalf of everyone at SickKids, I want to extend a heartfelt thank you to the incredible baseball fans who turned a World Series rivalry into a win for children’s health… Every dollar you’ve given helps us advance care, research and education for patients and families who need it most. And for that, you’ve hit it out of the park.”

Cohn emphasized that this act of generosity highlights the deeper meaning of sport.

“This generosity shows that while the scoreboard may separate teams, compassion brings us all together. What a way to turn our heartbreak into hope,” he said.

Jays players honour Dodgers reliever following tragedy

The donations followed an act of solidarity from Blue Jays players during the Fall Classic in tribute to Dodgers reliever Alex Vesia, who missed the series following the tragic death of his newborn daughter.

While the Dodgers dedicated their championship run to Vesia, Toronto’s bullpen joined in the tribute. Several Blue Jays pitchers, including Chris Bassitt, Seranthony Domínguez, Mason Fluharty and Louis Varland, wrote Vesia’s No. 51 on their caps during Games 6 and 7.

The gesture was widely praised by Dodgers players and manager Dave Roberts, who said the Jays’ act of empathy “meant everything” to the clubhouse.

The 2025 World Series was one of the most dramatic in recent memory. The Blue Jays carried a 4-3 lead into the ninth inning, only to see Dodgers shortstop Miguel Rojas tie the game with a solo home run. In the 11th, catcher Will Smith delivered the decisive blow with another homer, sealing Los Angeles’ back-to-back championship.