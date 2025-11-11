Ex-NFL star Antonio Brown pleads not guilty to attempted murder charge stemming from Miami shooting

FILE - Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown (81) walks on the field during an NFL football game against the New York Jets, Jan. 2, 2022, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger, File)

By Curt Anderson, The Associated Press

Posted November 11, 2025 4:39 pm.

Last Updated November 11, 2025 5:00 pm.

Former NFL star Antonio Brown was returning Tuesday to Miami to face an attempted murder charge stemming from a May shooting, with his lawyer filing a not guilty plea on his behalf.

Jail records in Essex County, New Jersey, show Brown was released late Tuesday morning for the transfer to Florida. The former All-Pro wide receiver had waived extradition to Florida from New Jersey, where he was brought following his arrest in Dubai.

Brown’s lawyer, Mark Eiglarsh, said in an email that he has already filed a written not guilty plea to the attempted murder charge. Brown could be in a Miami courtroom as early as Wednesday morning for a bond hearing, Eiglarsh said.

According to an arrest warrant, Brown is accused of grabbing a handgun from a security staffer after a celebrity boxing match on May 16 and firing two shots at a man he had gotten into a fistfight with earlier. The victim, Zul-Qarnain Kwame Nantambu, told investigators that one of the bullets grazed his neck.

Eiglarsh said Brown was simply protecting himself from a person he had problems with before.

“The actions he was forced to take were solely in self-defense against the alleged victim’s violent behavior. Brown was attacked that night and acted within his legal right to protect himself,” Eiglarsh said.

Brown was not immediately arrested that night because initially police did not identify Nantambu as a victim. It wasn’t until May 21 that Nantambu gave a full statement about the incident to police and identified Brown as the shooter, the affidavit says.

Based on his social media posts, Brown had been living in Dubai for several months. In a social media post after the altercation, Brown said he was defending himself because he was “jumped by multiple individuals who tried to steal my jewelry and cause physical harm to me.”

A second-degree attempted murder charge in Florida carries a maximum 15-year prison sentence and up to a $10,000 fine in the event of a conviction.

Brown, who spent 12 years in the NFL, was an All-Pro wide receiver who last played in 2021 for Tampa Bay but spent most of his career with Pittsburgh. For his career, Brown had 928 receptions for more than 12,000 yards and scored 88 total touchdowns counting returns and one pass. He was a seven-time Pro Bowl selection.

Brown has dealt with several legal problems over the years. He previously had been accused of battery of a moving truck driver, several domestic violence charges, failure to pay child support and other incidents.

During a 2021 game with Tampa Bay against the New York Jets, Brown took off his jersey, shoulder pads and gloves and ran off the field, leading to his release by the Buccaneers and effectively ending his football career.

Curt Anderson, The Associated Press


Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

1 dead in Mississauga apartment fire

One person is dead after a fire broke out at an apartment building in Mississauga. Police say emergency crews were called to the building at North Service Road and Asta Drive, near Cawthra Road and...

43m ago

Remembrance Day marked with ceremonies in Toronto, Ottawa

On Remembrance Day, Canadians paused to remember those who fought for our freedom and those who continue to serve this country. Ceremonies were held across Toronto, including a sunrise ceremony that...

3h ago

Disability advocates livestream TDSB meeting, defying Ford government's ban

Disability advocates defied the Ford government's ban on livestreaming select school board committee meetings by doing it themselves at the Toronto District School Board (TDSB) special education advisory...

6h ago

Suspect in downtown bank robbery arrested carrying stolen cash: Toronto police

Toronto police say a bank robbery suspect was caught in possession of the cash he allegedly just stole. Officers were called for a hold up at a bank in the College Street and Spadina Avenue area on...

2h ago

Top Stories

1 dead in Mississauga apartment fire

One person is dead after a fire broke out at an apartment building in Mississauga. Police say emergency crews were called to the building at North Service Road and Asta Drive, near Cawthra Road and...

43m ago

Remembrance Day marked with ceremonies in Toronto, Ottawa

On Remembrance Day, Canadians paused to remember those who fought for our freedom and those who continue to serve this country. Ceremonies were held across Toronto, including a sunrise ceremony that...

3h ago

Disability advocates livestream TDSB meeting, defying Ford government's ban

Disability advocates defied the Ford government's ban on livestreaming select school board committee meetings by doing it themselves at the Toronto District School Board (TDSB) special education advisory...

6h ago

Suspect in downtown bank robbery arrested carrying stolen cash: Toronto police

Toronto police say a bank robbery suspect was caught in possession of the cash he allegedly just stole. Officers were called for a hold up at a bank in the College Street and Spadina Avenue area on...

2h ago

Most Watched Today

2:28
York Region residents stunned by the size of new recycling bins

Something surprising is showing up on driveways across Aurora. Shauna Hunt is speaking to residents about the confusing rollout of a new garbage and recycling program.

3h ago

2:24
Early season winter storm catches GTA drivers off guard

Rhianne Campbell reports, OPP recorded about 340 collisions on GTA roads in a 24 hour period from Sunday to Monday.

23h ago

2:38
Canada loses its measles elimination status

Canada has had its measles elimination status revoked after more than 25 years. Erica Natividad with what this means and what it will take to get it back.

21h ago

0:29
Man wanted on Canada-wide arrest warrant turns himself in over murder

A man who was the subject of a Canada-wide arrest warrant has turned himself in over a fatal shooting in Scarborough.

0:29
Canada loses measles elimination status amid ongoing cases

After 27 years, Canada has officially lost its measles elimination status amid ongoing transmission of the virus among unvaccinated communities.

More Videos