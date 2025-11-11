1 dead in Mississauga apartment fire

One person is dead after a fire broke out at an apartment building in Mississauga.

Police say emergency crews were called to the building at North Service Road and Asta Drive, near Cawthra Road and the Queen Elizabeth Way, just before 1 p.m. on Tuesday.

One person was found dead inside a unit on the first floor.

The fire has since been extinguished.

An occupant of the building, Kathy Baldwin, said they were told they would be displaced from the building for at least a day or two due to smoke.

“It’s scary that something like this can happen. It could’ve been worse,” said Baldwin, who has lived in the building for 10 years.

She wasn’t home at the time of the fire, but a neighbour was able to get into her unit and let her dogs out. “I owe her a lot … It’s a good building. We’ve got a good community here and we’ll all come together.”