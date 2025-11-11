Toronto police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man wanted in connection with a suspected hate-motivated assault that took place in North York.

On Sept. 27 at approximately 7:30 p.m., officers responded to a call for an assault in the Bathurst Street and Baycrest Avenue area.

Investigators say the suspect was a passenger in a moving vehicle when he allegedly assaulted a victim who was walking on the sidewalk. During the attack, police report the suspect directed racial slurs at the victim, who was identifiable as a person of Jewish faith at the time of the assault.

The incident is being treated as a suspected hate-motivated offence, police confirmed on Tuesday.

The suspect is described as a male, approximately 20 to 24 years old, and six feet four inches tall, with a slender build and a thin mustache. He was last seen wearing a white shirt with a grey sweater, black pants, and a black beanie hat.

Police have released an image of the suspect and are urging anyone with information to come forward.