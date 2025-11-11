Planned youth shelter dividing Dufferin and St. Clair residents

A planned youth shelter at Dufferin and St. Clair divided local residents on the city’s strategy to help the unhoused.

The shelter in question will be located at an old medical centre at 1615 Dufferin Street, just south of St. Clair. It will eventually serve 50 young people between the ages of 16 and 24.

As plans forge ahead to get the space up and running, an online petition calling for its relocation is once again gaining steam.

It now has more than 2,100 signatures with many added within the last week.

“We have a local methadone clinic that’s got to count for something we are sharing our weight and I would ask if other areas, that are maybe more politically connected are sharing a similar weight in dealing with these difficult situations,” said one area resident.

The petition also comes with a map showing a number of schools, daycares and a library within walking distance of the shelter and raises concerns about bringing crime and open drug use to the area.

“Of course you gotta have a heart for these people. They are in a difficult situation. At the same time, you have to wonder if this close to this many schools is the best place to put it,” he continued.

The site is one of six new spaces selected by the city as part of its 10-year plan to increase the stability of the shelter system, a process that does not require public approval.

Housing advocate Lorraine Lam is not surprised by the concerns raised by residents, telling CityNews, there’s usually some backlash.

“We are in a homeless crisis. People have nowhere to go. People don’t want people sleeping in parks. And yet, if we don’t want going shelters either and there’s no housing, what options are left?” asked Lam.

“There are lots of neighborhoods who have existing shelters already that don’t have an issue with dangerous, homeless people, which, again, is a stereotype that I think is really dangerous and misinformed.”

While there were no public consultations on the shelter location, community meetings have been held since the site was selected almost a year ago.

The City of Toronto said it will be staffed 24/7 and will include wraparound supports like physical and mental health care. And while some are concerned, the shelter is also supported by many in the neighbourhood.

“I do believe as a society we need to make space to help those who need help,” said another area resident.

“It’s safe housing … I don’t think there’s a lot to be afraid of,” continued one resident.

Renovations are just getting underway with the new shelter space is slated to open some time in 2027.