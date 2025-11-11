Quebec labour minister wants power to intervene in Montreal transit strike

Quebec Labour Minister Jean Boulet tables labour legislation at the legislature in Quebec City, Thursday, Oct. 30, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jacques Boissinot

By The Canadian Press

Posted November 11, 2025 12:04 pm.

Last Updated November 11, 2025 12:38 pm.

QUÉBEC — The Quebec government wants the power to intervene in a strike that has disrupted public transit in Montreal since the start of November.

Labour Minister Jean Boulet will table a bill on Wednesday that would bring into force a new law giving the government broad power to end labour disputes.

The information was first reported by Le Journal de Québec and was confirmed to The Canadian Press by a government source not authorized to speak publicly.

The new labour law was supposed to take effect on Nov. 30, but the bill expected Wednesday would accelerate its implementation.

The law gives the labour minister the power to end a dispute that is deemed harmful to the public, and expands the services that must be maintained during a strike.

A union representing the Montreal transit agency’s 2,400 maintenance workers began a strike on the evening of Oct. 31, which is limiting bus and subway service in the city to peak hours and late evenings until Nov. 28

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 11, 2025.

The Canadian Press

