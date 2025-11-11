Suspect in downtown bank robbery arrested carrying stolen cash: Toronto police

Toronto police say a bank robbery suspect was caught in possession of the cash he allegedly just stole.

Officers were called for a hold up at a bank in the College Street and Spadina Avenue area on Monday, November 10, 2025, at around 5:19 p.m.

Investigators say a male entered the bank and approached a teller, demanding cash.

He fled with a quantity of money, but was quickly nabbed by responding officers.

Police allege at the time of his arrest the suspect was carrying the stolen money.

John William Kenneth Algar, 31, of no fixed address is facing charges of robbery and fail to comply with probation.