Unlicensed masseur accused of sexual assault in Toronto and Markham

Police say Quoc Vinh Tran, 49, of Toronto, is facing two counts of sexual assault. Photo: YRP.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted November 11, 2025 9:32 am.

Last Updated November 11, 2025 9:34 am.

Investigators with York Regional Police say a man has been charged with sexual assault following two alleged incidents involving a masseur in Markham and Toronto.

Police allege that on Aug. 12, a woman attended the suspect’s residence in the area of Rosemount Avenue and Via Italia in Toronto for a massage. After the session, investigators say the suspect began to touch the victim for a sexual purpose.

Weeks later, on Sept. 1, the same victim met the suspect at a swim club near Woodbine Avenue and Highway 407 in Markham. According to police, while speaking with her, the suspect pulled her towards him and again touched her for a sexual purpose.

The victim contacted police on Sept. 6, leading to an investigation.

Police say the investigation determined the suspect is not a registered massage therapist, despite presenting himself as one. The victim knew him only by the name “Sam.”

On Monday, investigators announced charges against Quoc Vinh Tran, 49, of Toronto, who is facing two counts of sexual assault.

The York Regional Police have released an image of the suspect, stating that they believe there may be additional victims.

