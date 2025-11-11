Winter weather travel advisory warns of hazardous morning rush hour driving in Toronto

Rhianne Campbell reports, OPP recorded about 340 collisions on GTA roads in a 24 hour period from Sunday to Monday.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted November 11, 2025 7:20 am.

Last Updated November 11, 2025 8:47 am.

Toronto commuters are being advised to prepare for challenging driving conditions on Tuesday morning, as Environment Canada has issued a winter weather travel advisory.

The weather alert warns that bursts of heavy snow and reduced visibility could significantly impact rush-hour traffic, particularly east of Highway 400.

Periods of heavy snow are expected to move through the region, creating sudden drops in visibility and slick roads. Officials caution motorists to anticipate hazardous driving conditions, adjust their travel plans accordingly, and exercise extra care during the morning commute.

Drivers are advised to slow down, watch for tail lights ahead, and be prepared to stop if visibility deteriorates.

The advisory follows a weekend storm that blanketed Toronto with up to 10 centimetres of snow — a rare occurrence for November. It marked the earliest 5+ cm accumulation at Pearson International Airport in more than five decades.

The storm snarled traffic across the GTA, with police responding to hundreds of collisions and transit services reporting delays.

Flurries are expected to taper off later on Tuesday morning, with daytime temperatures reaching 4°C. There is a 60 per cent chance of another round of flurries in Toronto this evening and an overnight low of 0°C.

The flurries will transition to light rain showers on Wednesday morning as temperatures gradually increase to a high of 7°C in Toronto.

