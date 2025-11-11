Toronto police are searching for an individual wanted in connection with two suspected hate-motivated threatening incidents targeting youth passengers on TTC buses in North York.

Police say the first incident occurred on Sept. 15 in the Bathurst Street and Sheppard Avenue West area. Investigators report that three youth victims were riding a TTC bus when the suspect engaged them in conversation and allegedly made harassing comments.

The suspect was described at the time as a woman with blond hair, wearing a beanie hat.

A second report was filed on Oct. 31, also in the Bathurst and Sheppard area. According to police, a youth victim was riding a TTC bus when the suspect boarded, began to engage the victim, and made harassing comments before exiting at Bathurst Street and Laurelcrest Avenue.

In this case, the suspect was described as a woman with black hair, wearing a black jacket, red sweater, and a beanie hat.

Investigators have determined that the suspect is the same person in both occurrences. Police have since released an image of the woman and are treating the investigation as a suspected hate-motivated offence.