Boy, 14, stabbed in Forest Hill park

Police are searching for at least one suspect after a 14-year-old boy was stabbed in Forest Hill.

Investigators say they were called to a park in the Chaplin Crescent and Eglinton Avenue West area just after 3:30 p.m. for reports someone had been stabbed.

When they arrived, they found the young teen suffering from stab wounds.

Paramedics say the boy was taken to the hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

Police have not released a suspect description.