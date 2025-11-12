5 charged, 16-year-old wanted in connection to fatal Vaughan home invasion

Five people have been charged and a 16-year-old boy is wanted in connection to a fatal home invasion in Vaughan back in August.

Officers were called to a residence on Andreeta Drive near Major MacKenzie Drive and Highway 27 around 1 a.m. on Aug. 31. When they arrived, they found 46-year-old Abdul Aleem Farooqi suffering from life-threatening injuries. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators allege a group of individuals arrived in a Honda CRV that was stolen days before in Toronto. The suspects then allegedly forced entry into the home and with one of the suspects carrying a firearm. During the home invasion, Farooqi was fatally shot.

The suspects then fled the scene.

York police say the motive for the alleged robbery was for monetary gain and they do believe the incident was targeted.

On the morning of Nov. 10, search warrants were executed at three residences in Toronto and Mississauga. Four people were arrested.

Amir Wiam Mohammad Abuhmid, 26, of Mississauga has been charged with first-degree murder along with several other charges including robbery with a firearm. He was also charged with breach of probation.

Three other suspects who were arrested, Choszen Roshan Phillip, 25, of Toronto and two 16-year-olds, allegedly operated the stolen vehicle that was used to flee the scene. They have all been charged with possession of property obtained by a crime over $5,000.

A 34-year-old from Toronto, Jahvon St Patrick McNarin, was also charged for accessory after the fact of robbery with a firearm.

A 16-year-old is also wanted for first-degree murder in connection to the incident, among other charges. York police have received judicial authorization to identify the 16-year-old boy as Jayshaun Williams. Police believe he is still in the GTA.

Jayshaun Williams, 16, is wanted for first-degree murder. York police have received judicial authorization to identify him. HANDOUT/York Regional Police

York police say the investigation is still ongoing and suspects are still outstanding.

All five accused appeared in court Wednesday and were held in custody.

The victim’s brother, Naeem Farooqi, thanked York police for their work in identifying those allegedly responsible for Aleem’s death.

“We hope they are held accountable for their actions and not released into the public. We need to ensure Canadians feel safe in their homes and no other family should experience the nightmare we have been living since August 31,” read the statement.

CityNews reported that Farooqi was killed in front of his children during the violent home invasion.

“[One of the alleged intruders] got the daughters at gunpoint. He brought them upstairs. That is when [Farooqi] saw that the other intruder was having a physical interaction. He was just shot, right there,” said family friend Ehsan Malik. “As far as I know, he shot him twice.

“It was in front of his daughters. All three of his daughters the intruder was bringing upstairs at gunpoint. They locked his son in a bedroom, and his wife was trying to run away,” added Malik.

York police would not confirm those details, but said there were family members in the home at the time of the robbery.