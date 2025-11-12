Grocery and drugstore retailer Loblaw reports Q3 profit and revenue up from year ago

BRAMPTON — Grocery and drugstore retailer Loblaw Cos. Ltd. reported its third-quarter profit and revenue rose compared with a year ago.

The company behind Loblaws and Shoppers Drug Mart says it earned a profit attributable to common shareholders of $794 million or 66 cents per diluted share for the quarter ended Oct. 4.

The result compared with a profit of $777 million or 63 cents per diluted share in the same quarter last year.

Revenue for the 16-week period totalled $19.40 billion, up from $18.54 billion a year earlier.

Food retail same-store sales were up 2.0 per cent, while drug retail same-store sales rose 4.0 per cent with pharmacy and health-care same-store sales growth of 5.9 per cent and a gain of 1.9 per cent for front store same-store sales.

On an adjusted basis, Loblaw says its earned 69 cents per diluted share in its latest quarter, up from an adjusted profit of 62 cents per diluted share a year ago.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 12, 2025.

Companies in this story: (TSX: L)

The Canadian Press