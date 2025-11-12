Grocery and drugstore retailer Loblaw reports Q3 profit and revenue up from year ago

The Loblaws flagship location on Carlton Street in Toronto on Thursday May 2, 2013. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Aaron Vincent Elkaim

By The Canadian Press

Posted November 12, 2025 7:21 am.

Last Updated November 12, 2025 7:35 am.

BRAMPTON — Grocery and drugstore retailer Loblaw Cos. Ltd. reported its third-quarter profit and revenue rose compared with a year ago.

The company behind Loblaws and Shoppers Drug Mart says it earned a profit attributable to common shareholders of $794 million or 66 cents per diluted share for the quarter ended Oct. 4.

The result compared with a profit of $777 million or 63 cents per diluted share in the same quarter last year.

Revenue for the 16-week period totalled $19.40 billion, up from $18.54 billion a year earlier.

Food retail same-store sales were up 2.0 per cent, while drug retail same-store sales rose 4.0 per cent with pharmacy and health-care same-store sales growth of 5.9 per cent and a gain of 1.9 per cent for front store same-store sales.

On an adjusted basis, Loblaw says its earned 69 cents per diluted share in its latest quarter, up from an adjusted profit of 62 cents per diluted share a year ago.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 12, 2025.

Companies in this story: (TSX: L)

The Canadian Press

