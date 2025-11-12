Man goes for joyride on Hamilton bus, passengers still on board

Commuters in Hamilton got more than they bargained for Tuesday night when a man commandeered a Hamilton Street Railway (HSR) bus and drove it up the Mountain — passengers still inside.

Police say the incident unfolded around 9 p.m. on Nov. 11, when a bus driver pulled into the McNab Bus Terminal downtown and stepped away for a short break. That’s when a 36-year-old man of no fixed address allegedly climbed aboard the unattended vehicle and took off.

Incredibly, the suspect treated the ride like business as usual — making multiple stops, letting passengers board and exit freely, and even refusing entry to someone with an expired bus pass.

Hamilton police officers, mindful of public safety, tracked the bus as it made its way through the city. The ride came to a safe end on West 5th Street, where officers stopped the vehicle and arrested the suspect without incident.

No injuries were reported.

The man faces multiple charges, including theft over $5,000, possession over $5,000, obstructing police and driving while prohibited. He will appear in court at a later date.