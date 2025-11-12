JFK’s grandson Jack Schlossberg announces bid for US House seat in New York

FILE - Jack Schlossberg arrives at the JFK Library, on May 4, 2025, in Boston. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty, File)

By The Associated Press

Posted November 12, 2025 12:28 am.

Last Updated November 12, 2025 5:22 am.

NEW YORK (AP) — John F. Kennedy’s grandson Jack Schlossberg is running for the U.S. House next year, announcing Tuesday that he’s seeking a key New York seat set to be vacated by longtime Democratic Rep. Jerry Nadler.

“This district should have a representative who can harness the creativity, energy and drive of this district and translate that into political power in Washington,” Schlossberg said in a campaign video posted on social media late Tuesday.

In an email to supporters, Schlossberg, a Democrat, said that his campaign will officially launch on Wednesday.

Schlossberg has drummed up a large following on social media with frequent posts weighing in on national issues, including taking aim at his cousin, Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

Last month, he posted on Instagram an image of a Halloween costume for “MAHA Man,” in reference to Kennedy’s Make America Healthy Again message and described it as including such things as measles.

Nadler, who is serving his 17th term in Congress, announced in September that he will not run for reelection next year, suggesting to The New York Times that a younger Democratic lawmaker in his seat “can maybe do better, can maybe help us more.”

The 12th District includes Manhattan’s Upper West Side, Upper East Side and midtown.

