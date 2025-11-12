Nickel mine, hydroelectric project to be added to major projects list

Prime Minister Mark Carney greets attendees after announcing five major projects as part of his plan for Canada to navigate changing trade relationships in Edmonton on Thursday, Sept. 11, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Amber Bracken AMBER BRACKEN

By Nick Murray, The Canadian Press

Posted November 12, 2025 6:55 pm.

Last Updated November 12, 2025 10:57 pm.

The Crawford Nickel Project in Ontario and a hydroelectric project in Nunavut are expected to be added to Canada’s major projects list.

Prime Minister Mark Carney will be in Terrace, B.C., Thursday to announce the next batch of major projects the government is submitting to its Major Projects Office.

A senior Ontario government source says the Crawford Nickel Project, based near Timmins, Ont., will be among the projects Carney announces.

Also set to be announced is a hydroelectric project in Iqaluit, says a source with knowledge of the government’s plans.

CBC News reported Tuesday other projects set to be announced include the Sisson Mine in New Brunswick, the Nouveau Monde Graphite Phase 2 project in Quebec, and the Ksi Lisims liquefied natural gas project, near where Carney is making his announcement.

Carney announced the first five projects the government was submitting for fast-track consideration two months ago — a Montreal port expansion, a small modular nuclear plant in Ontario, a liquefied natural gas facility expansion in British Columbia and two mining projects in Saskatchewan and B.C.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

High-risk takedown at notorious Brampton home has neighbours worried

A Brampton home was the site of a high-risk take-down on Wednesday morning, after a year of violent crimes connected to the residence. The flurry of police activity has left residents with renewed safety...

6h ago

Toronto City Council approves new snow clearing plan

City Council has approved an updated snow removal plan with the hopes of avoiding last February's debacle that left residents angry and frustrated. A series of storms dumped more than 50 cm of snow...

4h ago

Toronto man works overtime to shut down suspected fraudsters

Every year, thousands of Canadians fall victim to investment scams, losing hundreds of millions of dollars. “It’s really rampant,” said Armin Zamani, who is a self-declared tech nerd and uses...

Speakers Corner

4h ago

Boy seriously injured in Etobicoke house fire

A boy was seriously injured following a house fire in Etobicoke. Toronto Fire were called to a home on Tofield Crescent, near Kipling Avenue and Rexdale Boulevard, just after 10:30 p.m. Wednesday. Fire...

1h ago

Top Stories

High-risk takedown at notorious Brampton home has neighbours worried

A Brampton home was the site of a high-risk take-down on Wednesday morning, after a year of violent crimes connected to the residence. The flurry of police activity has left residents with renewed safety...

6h ago

Toronto City Council approves new snow clearing plan

City Council has approved an updated snow removal plan with the hopes of avoiding last February's debacle that left residents angry and frustrated. A series of storms dumped more than 50 cm of snow...

4h ago

Toronto man works overtime to shut down suspected fraudsters

Every year, thousands of Canadians fall victim to investment scams, losing hundreds of millions of dollars. “It’s really rampant,” said Armin Zamani, who is a self-declared tech nerd and uses...

Speakers Corner

4h ago

Boy seriously injured in Etobicoke house fire

A boy was seriously injured following a house fire in Etobicoke. Toronto Fire were called to a home on Tofield Crescent, near Kipling Avenue and Rexdale Boulevard, just after 10:30 p.m. Wednesday. Fire...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

2:43
High-risk takedown at notorious Brampton house.

A Brampton home was the site of a high-risk takedown this morning, after a year of violent crimes connected to the residence. Shauna Hunt reports the flurry of police activity has left residents with renewed safety concerns about their neighbourhood.

6h ago

2:33
16-year-old wanted in connection to Vaughan robbery that left father of four dead

York Regional Police announced they have made five arrests and are looking for two others, including a 16-year-old youth, in connection to the murder of a Vaughan father of four Abdul Aleem Farooqi.

10h ago

0:46
Trump knew about Epstein's sex trafficking victims, emails released by Democrats allege

Bombshell email excerpts released by Democrats allege that Jeffrey Epstein mentioned U.S. President Trump having knowledge of Epstein's sex trafficking victims.

13h ago

3:00
Chow to challenge Ford's housing bill on 'easier' evictions of renters

Among Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow's key items for the day at city hall, is a challenge to the provincial government's proposed Housing Bill 60, which aims to change Ontario's eviction system.

13h ago

2:17
Parents urge TDSB to save film program at North York high school

Parents are urging the Toronto District School Board to save one of the city's only high school film programs, after it was quietly cut for incoming students. Erica Natividad reports.

More Videos