Male shot at North York townhouse complex: police

Officers were called to Judy Sgro Avenue, near Sheppard Avenue West and Highway 400, shortly after 12 a.m. on Nov. 12. Photo: Bertram Dandy/CityNews.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted November 12, 2025 6:04 am.

Last Updated November 12, 2025 6:08 am.

Toronto police are investigating after a man was shot just after midnight Wednesday at a townhouse complex in North York.

Officers were called to Judy Sgro Avenue, near Sheppard Avenue West and Highway 400, shortly after 12 a.m. on Nov. 12.

Police say a male victim was found with gunshot wounds and taken to the hospital, where he is listed in stable condition.

Investigators confirm the scene remains active. No arrests have been made, and police say there is currently no suspect description available.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Beaches residents concerned over impact of proposed condo on Glen Stewart Ravine

A ravine in Toronto's The Beaches neighbourhood could soon be home to an 11-storey condo development, but residents are concerned about how that could impact the trees and wildlife that call this area...

9h ago

Toronto man dies after high‑speed crash with tractor in North York

Toronto police say a man has died following a collision in North York last week involving a passenger vehicle and a backhoe tractor. The crash happened shortly before 3 a.m. on Nov. 7, in the Weston...

42m ago

Planned youth shelter dividing Dufferin and St. Clair residents

A planned youth shelter at Dufferin and St. Clair divided local residents on the city's strategy to help the unhoused. The shelter in question will be located at an old medical centre at 1615 Dufferin...

8h ago

Parents rallying to save North York school's film arts program

Efforts are ramping up to save one of Toronto's only high school film programs with parents rallying together to have their voices heard.   Students at Earl Haig Secondary School have been...

12h ago

Top Stories

Beaches residents concerned over impact of proposed condo on Glen Stewart Ravine

A ravine in Toronto's The Beaches neighbourhood could soon be home to an 11-storey condo development, but residents are concerned about how that could impact the trees and wildlife that call this area...

9h ago

Toronto man dies after high‑speed crash with tractor in North York

Toronto police say a man has died following a collision in North York last week involving a passenger vehicle and a backhoe tractor. The crash happened shortly before 3 a.m. on Nov. 7, in the Weston...

42m ago

Planned youth shelter dividing Dufferin and St. Clair residents

A planned youth shelter at Dufferin and St. Clair divided local residents on the city's strategy to help the unhoused. The shelter in question will be located at an old medical centre at 1615 Dufferin...

8h ago

Parents rallying to save North York school's film arts program

Efforts are ramping up to save one of Toronto's only high school film programs with parents rallying together to have their voices heard.   Students at Earl Haig Secondary School have been...

12h ago

Most Watched Today

2:42
Wet flurries turns to rain showers with gusty winds Wednesday

Wet flurries will begin Tuesday night into Wednesday, turning into rain showers alongside some gusty winds. Meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai has your seven-day forecast.

11h ago

4:22
National Remembrance Day ceremony brings Canadians together in Ottawa

The National Remembrance Day ceremony in Ottawa brought Canadians of all walks of life for a moment of reflection and gratitude in the nation's capital.

17h ago

2:22
Sunrise Service at Toronto's Prospect Cemetery marks Remembrance Day

The Toronto Royal Canadian Legion Swansea Branch marked the 97th annual Sunrise Service at Prospect Cemetery, honouring the ending of World War I.

19h ago

2:30
Chilly weather for Remembrance Day

Remembrance Day morning ceremonies will see chilly weather across the GTA, along with morning flurries mostly north of the 401.
2:28
York Region residents stunned by the size of new recycling bins

Something surprising is showing up on driveways across Aurora. Shauna Hunt is speaking to residents about the confusing rollout of a new garbage and recycling program.

16h ago

More Videos