Male shot at North York townhouse complex: police

Toronto police are investigating after a man was shot just after midnight Wednesday at a townhouse complex in North York.

Officers were called to Judy Sgro Avenue, near Sheppard Avenue West and Highway 400, shortly after 12 a.m. on Nov. 12.

Police say a male victim was found with gunshot wounds and taken to the hospital, where he is listed in stable condition.

Investigators confirm the scene remains active. No arrests have been made, and police say there is currently no suspect description available.