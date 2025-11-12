$6.5 million drug haul: OPP shatters record with Windsor fentanyl seizure

The investigation, dubbed Project Rotherham, began in the fall of 2024 and was led by the OPP in partnership with Windsor Police Service (WPS). Photo: OPP.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted November 12, 2025 10:18 am.

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say they’ve made the largest fentanyl seizure in the organization’s history, dismantling a drug trafficking network tied to organized crime and pulling millions of dollars’ worth of illicit substances off the streets.

The investigation, dubbed Project Rotherham, began in the fall of 2024 and was led by the OPP in partnership with Windsor Police Service (WPS). Authorities identified two key suspects linked to criminal organizations.

On Sept. 25, 2025, officers executed three residential search warrants and three vehicle warrants in Windsor. Evidence gathered during those raids led to an additional search warrant at another residence.

What police seized

  • 46 kg suspected fentanyl — the largest seizure in OPP history
  • 3.4 kg suspected cocaine
  • 1 kg suspected heroin
  • Two loaded firearms and ammunition
  • 4,500 hydromorphone tablets
  • 190 oxycodone tablets
  • 360 morphine tablets
  • 470 benzodiazepine tablets
  • 35 amphetamine tablets
  • 181 kg caffeine (commonly used as a cutting agent)
  • Body armour, collapsible baton, master key vehicle programmer and blank keys
  • More than $170,000 CAD and $220 USD in cash
  • High-end jewellery
  • 24 cell phones, digital scales, and other drug paraphernalia

Police estimate the street value of the drugs at $6.5 million.

Investigators say the fentanyl alone equates to roughly 460,000 street-level doses — an amount capable of taking the lives of a moderately sized city. Analysis revealed the fentanyl had been mixed with other substances, varying its potency and increasing the risk to users.

“Fentanyl is a national enforcement priority,” said OPP Commissioner Thomas Carrique.

“We are working with our partners across Ontario, and beyond, to stop the flow of this deadly drug into the communities we serve. The seizure of more than 20 cellular devices in this investigation highlights the need to urgently address dated lawful access legislation to protect Canadians from criminal networks trafficking fentanyl. Project Rotherham is a clear example of what we can accomplish when we work together.”

Two individuals are facing multiple charges. The investigation into the source of the fentanyl remains ongoing, OPP said.

