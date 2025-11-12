Alleged impaired driver arrested after colliding with police cruiser in Pickering

A Durham Regional Police Service vehicle is seen in this undated photo. CITYNEWS

By Meredith Bond

Posted November 12, 2025 1:55 pm.

An alleged impaired driver has been charged after colliding with a police cruiser that was en route to a call in Pickering.

Durham police say two police vehicles were heading to a call in the area of Kingston Road and the Whites Road westbound Highway 401 off-ramp around 3 a.m. Wednesday.

The cruisers were both making a left turn onto Kingston Road when an Audi SUV allegedly failed to stop for a red light at the intersection.

The Audi missed the first cruiser by slamming on his breaks before continuing through the intersection at a high rate of speed. He then T-boned the second police cruiser, police allege.

It’s alleged the driver then attempted to the flee the area on foot. He was located and taken into custody.

The police officer who was in the T-boned cruiser was taken to hospital with serious, non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect was also found to be operating his vehicle with a G1 licence.

Alberto-Marius Renghea, 24, of Oshawa is facing several charges including, impaired operation cause bodily harm, leave scene of accident -cause bodily harm, careless driving – cause bodily harm, and drive motor vehicle – no valid permit.

He was released on an undertaking.

