The Big Story

Why are Quebec doctors trying to work in Ontario?

People demonstrate against a new law that changes how doctors are paid in front of the legislature in Quebec City, Saturday, Nov. 1, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jacques Boissinot

By Analysis by The Big Story podcast

Posted November 12, 2025 7:15 am.

Last Updated November 12, 2025 7:16 am.

Quebec doctors and health-care providers are weighing their options when it comes to the future of their practice.

The province adopted Bill 2 last month, legislation that sets performance targets for health-care providers with a financial penalty if not met.

The bill is in effort to address long wait times for surgery, emergency rooms, specialist consultations, and for the system overall to provide better care to all residents.

However, the bill’s slash to salaries while simultaneously omitting failures from the province’s responsibility, has doctors and health-care professionals rethinking their future in medicine in the province. Dozens have already resigned, with several applying to Ontario hospitals instead.

Host Maria Kestane speaks to Dr. Trevor Hennessey, chief of the department of anesthesiology for the Centre intégré de santé et de services sociaux de l’Outaouais, to break down what Bill 2 really means for the future of health care in Quebec, and how it’s more about an infringement on Charter rights than a new payment model for doctors.

You can subscribe to The Big Story podcast on Apple PodcastsSpotify.
Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Man critically injured in downtown stabbing, female suspect at large

Toronto police are investigating after a man was stabbed in the downtown core early Wednesday, with the suspect fleeing the scene on foot. Officers were called to Queen Street East and Jarvis Street...

6m ago

Man goes for joyride on Hamilton bus, passengers still on board

Commuters in Hamilton got more than they bargained for Tuesday night when a man commandeered a Hamilton Street Railway (HSR) bus and drove it up the Mountain — passengers still inside. Police say...

20m ago

Man shot at North York townhouse complex: police

Toronto police are investigating after a man was shot just after midnight Wednesday at a townhouse complex in North York. Officers were called to Judy Sgro Avenue, near Sheppard Avenue West and Highway...

3h ago

Beaches residents concerned over impact of proposed condo on Glen Stewart Ravine

A ravine in Toronto's The Beaches neighbourhood could soon be home to an 11-storey condo development, but residents are concerned about how that could impact the trees and wildlife that call this area...

12h ago

Top Stories

Man critically injured in downtown stabbing, female suspect at large

Toronto police are investigating after a man was stabbed in the downtown core early Wednesday, with the suspect fleeing the scene on foot. Officers were called to Queen Street East and Jarvis Street...

6m ago

Man goes for joyride on Hamilton bus, passengers still on board

Commuters in Hamilton got more than they bargained for Tuesday night when a man commandeered a Hamilton Street Railway (HSR) bus and drove it up the Mountain — passengers still inside. Police say...

20m ago

Man shot at North York townhouse complex: police

Toronto police are investigating after a man was shot just after midnight Wednesday at a townhouse complex in North York. Officers were called to Judy Sgro Avenue, near Sheppard Avenue West and Highway...

3h ago

Beaches residents concerned over impact of proposed condo on Glen Stewart Ravine

A ravine in Toronto's The Beaches neighbourhood could soon be home to an 11-storey condo development, but residents are concerned about how that could impact the trees and wildlife that call this area...

12h ago

Most Watched Today

2:35
Residents say beloved ravine threatened by proposed condo development

Beaches residents say an 11-storey condo proposal threatens the wildlife in the Glen Stewart Ravine. Brandon Choghri with why they're concerned, and why the agreement between the city and the developer remains a mystery.

15h ago

4:22
National Remembrance Day ceremony brings Canadians together in Ottawa

The National Remembrance Day ceremony in Ottawa brought Canadians of all walks of life for a moment of reflection and gratitude in the nation's capital.

20h ago

2:22
Sunrise Service at Toronto's Prospect Cemetery marks Remembrance Day

The Toronto Royal Canadian Legion Swansea Branch marked the 97th annual Sunrise Service at Prospect Cemetery, honouring the ending of World War I.

23h ago

2:28
York Region residents stunned by the size of new recycling bins

Something surprising is showing up on driveways across Aurora. Shauna Hunt is speaking to residents about the confusing rollout of a new garbage and recycling program.

19h ago

2:24
Early season winter storm catches GTA drivers off guard

Rhianne Campbell reports, OPP recorded about 340 collisions on GTA roads in a 24 hour period from Sunday to Monday.

More Videos