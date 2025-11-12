Why are Quebec doctors trying to work in Ontario?

Quebec doctors and health-care providers are weighing their options when it comes to the future of their practice.

The province adopted Bill 2 last month, legislation that sets performance targets for health-care providers with a financial penalty if not met.

The bill is in effort to address long wait times for surgery, emergency rooms, specialist consultations, and for the system overall to provide better care to all residents.

However, the bill’s slash to salaries while simultaneously omitting failures from the province’s responsibility, has doctors and health-care professionals rethinking their future in medicine in the province. Dozens have already resigned, with several applying to Ontario hospitals instead.

Host Maria Kestane speaks to Dr. Trevor Hennessey, chief of the department of anesthesiology for the Centre intégré de santé et de services sociaux de l’Outaouais, to break down what Bill 2 really means for the future of health care in Quebec, and how it’s more about an infringement on Charter rights than a new payment model for doctors.