Shawn Levy to exec-produce Netflix series about town recovering from hockey bus crash

TORONTO — Shawn Levy is lacing up for a Netflix hockey drama that follows the story of a small town picking itself up in the aftermath of a devastating high school bus crash.

The Montreal-born filmmaker is executive producing the eight-episode series, starring “The White Lotus” actress Michelle Monaghan.

Set in a working-class Minnesota town, the as-yet-titled project tells the story of a successful young hockey team that’s racked up state championships and fostered future National Hockey League stars, under the leadership of its legendary coach Sully.

When a bus crash claims the lives of several players and Sully himself, the town turns to his widow, played by Monaghan, to lead the team forward as their new coach.

The first two episodes of the series will be directed by Trey Edward Shults, whose past projects include “Waves” and the Weeknd’s big screen debut “Hurry Up Tomorrow.”

Netflix says the series hasn’t started production and there’s no release date.

Levy and his production company 21 Laps Entertainment have a longstanding relationship with Netflix that includes executive producing “Stranger Things”, directing the film “The Adam Project” and the limited series “All the Light We Cannot See.”

He’s also a frequent collaborator with Vancouver native Ryan Reynolds as director of “Deadpool & Wolverine” and “Free Guy.”