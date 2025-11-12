Solar storms delay the launch of Blue Origin’s big new rocket with Mars orbiters for NASA

By Marcia Dunn, The Associated Press

Posted November 12, 2025 11:07 am.

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — Intense solar storms responsible for breathtaking auroras across the U.S. delayed the launch of Blue Origin’s big new rocket Wednesday.

Already grounded by poor weather, the New Glenn rocket was poised to blast off Wednesday afternoon with two Mars orbiters for NASA from Florida. But five hours before the targeted liftoff, it was called off because of the heightened solar activity.

Worried about the possible impact of increased radiation on its Mars-bound spacecraft, NASA decided to postpone the launch until conditions improve. No new launch date was set.

This will be only the second flight of a New Glenn rocket, which made its debut in January. At 321 feet (98 meters), it is considerably larger and more powerful than the New Shepard rockets Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin is launching from Texas with passengers.

