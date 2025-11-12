Top defence official says investor interest in Ottawa’s defence plans is growing

A vendor demonstrates a Saab RBS70 NG ground based air defence system to a delegate at the Canadian Association of Defence and Security Industries annual defence industry trade show, CANSEC, in Ottawa on Wednesday, May 28, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

By Kyle Duggan, The Canadian Press

Posted November 12, 2025 2:24 pm.

Last Updated November 12, 2025 3:38 pm.

A senior government official says the market is picking up on signals Ottawa is sending about rebuilding the military.

Stefanie Beck, deputy minister of National Defence, says she’s “never had so many banks” and pension plans come to see her.

Beck made the comments to an industry crowd gathered in Ottawa today for a Canadian Global Affairs Institute procurement conference.

The federal government is moving to boost defence spending to levels not seen since the Cold War.

The fall budget books $81.8 billion for defence by the end of the decade, and Ottawa is expected to release a new defence industrial strategy in the coming weeks that lays out its plans to build up the domestic defence industry.

Doug Guzman also starts work today as head of the new Defence Investment Agency, a brand-new government office tasked with centralizing and speeding up major military purchasing decisions.

Top Stories

5 charged, 16-year-old wanted in connection to fatal Vaughan home invasion

Five people have been charged and a 16-year-old boy is wanted in connection to a fatal home invasion in Vaughan back in August. Officers were called to a residence on Andreeta Drive near Major MacKenzie...

11m ago

Olivia Chow challenges Ford government Bill that makes it 'easier to evict'

Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow is fighting back against the Ford government's plan to push through Bill 60, which includes changes to the Residential Tenancies Act that the mayor believes would make it easier...

2h ago

Man arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting multiple victims during Oshawa home invasions

Durham Regional Police have arrested a man following a disturbing string of home invasions and sexual assaults in Oshawa, all occurring on the same afternoon. At approximately 4:20 p.m. on Tuesday,...

3h ago

Epstein emails released by Democrats say Trump 'knew about the girls' and spent time with victim

Disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein wrote in a 2011 email that Donald Trump had "spent hours" at Epstein's house with a victim of sex trafficking and said in a separate message years later that...

4h ago

