Toronto police officer charged after allegedly causing 2 crashes while chasing stolen vehicle

A Toronto Police Service (TPS) officer has been charged after allegedly driving recklessly during a police pursuit, resulting in two separate crashes – one with another police vehicle.

In a release, Toronto police said one of its officers was involved in a pursuit of a stolen vehicle in the Danforth and Greenwood avenues area on January 8, 2025, at around 4:33 p.m.

“During the pursuit, the officer drove at speeds exceeding the posted residential speed limit,” police said.

The officer also allegedly failed to stop at multiple controlled intersections, police added.

During the chase, TPS said the officer crashed into another police scout car that was responding to the incident.

The officer then collided with the suspect vehicle as the occupants were trying to run off, resulting in minor injuries to one of the occupants.

On Wednesday, Paolo Deluca, 33, was arrested and charged with dangerous operation of a conveyance.

He’s scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday, December 23, 2025.