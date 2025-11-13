In a city used to heartbreak, one NFL fan has decided enough is enough — and they’ve made it official with a laminated breakup letter taped to a downtown pole.

A sign spotted in Toronto this week, complete with the Buffalo Bills logo, urges Toronto sports fans to stop rooting for the team, blaming the city’s infamous sports misfortunes for Buffalo’s own struggles.

“Toronto Sports Fans,” the sign begins. “This isn’t funny anymore. The Dolphins? The Dolphins?”

The message, signed by “#BillsMafia,” is a tongue-in-cheek plea for Toronto to let go of the Bills — for the sake of both cities. It references the Maple Leafs’ playoff woes, the Raptors’ recent rebuild, and even the Blue Jays’ crushing Game 7 World Series loss, painting Toronto fandom as a curse that’s now infected Buffalo.

“It’s not us, it’s you,” the sign reads. “Halloween may be over, but your curse isn’t.”

Seen on the streets of Toronto ???? pic.twitter.com/sDJMlK1A8D — Sammy Hudes (@SammyHudes) November 12, 2025

The anonymous fan behind the post even proposes a geographic split: Buffalo keeps Lake Erie, Toronto gets Lake Ontario, and weekend cross-border shopping trips are still allowed — as long as the Bills aren’t playing.

While the sign is clearly satirical, it taps into a very real emotional truth for sports fans in both cities. The Bills, once dominant in the AFC East, have stumbled in recent weeks, including a tough Week 10 loss to the 3-7 Dolphins. On a broader scale, the Bills, despite making the playoffs for six straight seasons, have not advanced to the Super Bowl since 1993.

Buffalo, as many fans already know, lost four straight Super Bowls from 1990 to 1993.

Toronto’s teams, meanwhile, continue to test the patience of even the most loyal supporters. The Leafs’ Stanley Cup drought has stretched almost six decades. The Raptors won the 2019 NBA Championship, but have missed the playoffs in three straight seasons. We already know what happened with the Blue Jays.

According to this Bills fan, the message is clear: if Toronto truly loves the Bills, it’s time to let them go.