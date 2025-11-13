Buffalo Bills fan begs Toronto sports supporters to stop cheering: ‘Your curse is real’

Orchard Park, NY USA- July 25, 2025: Exterior view of Highmark Stadium, home of the NFL team Buffalo Bills. Photo: Getty Images. Katie Addo

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted November 13, 2025 10:06 am.

Last Updated November 13, 2025 10:07 am.

In a city used to heartbreak, one NFL fan has decided enough is enough — and they’ve made it official with a laminated breakup letter taped to a downtown pole.

A sign spotted in Toronto this week, complete with the Buffalo Bills logo, urges Toronto sports fans to stop rooting for the team, blaming the city’s infamous sports misfortunes for Buffalo’s own struggles.

“Toronto Sports Fans,” the sign begins. “This isn’t funny anymore. The Dolphins? The Dolphins?”

The message, signed by “#BillsMafia,” is a tongue-in-cheek plea for Toronto to let go of the Bills — for the sake of both cities. It references the Maple Leafs’ playoff woes, the Raptors’ recent rebuild, and even the Blue Jays’ crushing Game 7 World Series loss, painting Toronto fandom as a curse that’s now infected Buffalo.

“It’s not us, it’s you,” the sign reads. “Halloween may be over, but your curse isn’t.”

The anonymous fan behind the post even proposes a geographic split: Buffalo keeps Lake Erie, Toronto gets Lake Ontario, and weekend cross-border shopping trips are still allowed — as long as the Bills aren’t playing.

While the sign is clearly satirical, it taps into a very real emotional truth for sports fans in both cities. The Bills, once dominant in the AFC East, have stumbled in recent weeks, including a tough Week 10 loss to the 3-7 Dolphins. On a broader scale, the Bills, despite making the playoffs for six straight seasons, have not advanced to the Super Bowl since 1993.

Buffalo, as many fans already know, lost four straight Super Bowls from 1990 to 1993.

Toronto’s teams, meanwhile, continue to test the patience of even the most loyal supporters. The Leafs’ Stanley Cup drought has stretched almost six decades. The Raptors won the 2019 NBA Championship, but have missed the playoffs in three straight seasons. We already know what happened with the Blue Jays.

According to this Bills fan, the message is clear: if Toronto truly loves the Bills, it’s time to let them go.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Fraudulent Christmas market site misleads Toronto visitors

A fraudulent website masquerading as the Toronto Christmas Market has surfaced as the top search result on Google, raising alarm among residents ahead of the holiday season. The website (tochristmasmarket.com)...

27m ago

Additional arrest made after violent downtown Toronto protest of TMU student event

Toronto police say another suspect has been arrested following a violent protest that targeted a Toronto Metropolitan University (TMU) student group event earlier this month. On Nov. 5, demonstrators...

1h ago

High-risk takedown at notorious Brampton home has neighbours worried

A Brampton home was the site of a high-risk take-down on Wednesday morning, after a year of violent crimes connected to the residence. The flurry of police activity has left residents with renewed safety...

16h ago

Pedestrian suffers life-threatening injuries after collision in Brampton

A male pedestrian was rushed to a trauma centre with life-threatening injuries after being struck by a vehicle in Brampton overnight. Peel Regional Police said the collision happened around 1:35 a.m....

2h ago

Top Stories

Fraudulent Christmas market site misleads Toronto visitors

A fraudulent website masquerading as the Toronto Christmas Market has surfaced as the top search result on Google, raising alarm among residents ahead of the holiday season. The website (tochristmasmarket.com)...

27m ago

Additional arrest made after violent downtown Toronto protest of TMU student event

Toronto police say another suspect has been arrested following a violent protest that targeted a Toronto Metropolitan University (TMU) student group event earlier this month. On Nov. 5, demonstrators...

1h ago

High-risk takedown at notorious Brampton home has neighbours worried

A Brampton home was the site of a high-risk take-down on Wednesday morning, after a year of violent crimes connected to the residence. The flurry of police activity has left residents with renewed safety...

16h ago

Pedestrian suffers life-threatening injuries after collision in Brampton

A male pedestrian was rushed to a trauma centre with life-threatening injuries after being struck by a vehicle in Brampton overnight. Peel Regional Police said the collision happened around 1:35 a.m....

2h ago

Most Watched Today

2:43
High-risk takedown at notorious Brampton house

A Brampton home was the site of a high-risk takedown this morning, after a year of violent crimes connected to the residence. Shauna Hunt reports the flurry of police activity has left residents with renewed safety concerns about their neighbourhood.

36m ago

2:29
Toronto man taking down suspected fraudsters on his own time

When he’s taking a break from his military duties with Canadian Armed Forces, a Toronto man works overtime to take down companies suspected of fraud. Pat Taney reports

18h ago

2:33
16-year-old wanted in connection to Vaughan robbery that left father of four dead

York Regional Police announced they have made five arrests and are looking for two others, including a 16-year-old youth, in connection to the murder of a Vaughan father of four Abdul Aleem Farooqi.

20h ago

0:46
Trump knew about Epstein's sex trafficking victims, emails released by Democrats allege

Bombshell email excerpts released by Democrats allege that Jeffrey Epstein mentioned U.S. President Trump having knowledge of Epstein's sex trafficking victims.

23h ago

2:17
Parents urge TDSB to save film program at North York high school

Parents are urging the Toronto District School Board to save one of the city's only high school film programs, after it was quietly cut for incoming students. Erica Natividad reports.

More Videos