CBSA says inspection kiosks outage at some Canadian airports resolved

Canada Border Services Agency says an outage at its inspection kiosks at some Canadian airports has been resolved.

The agency posted a message on social media just before 11 a.m., saying “maintenance work” was behind the outage.

Passengers were redirected to inspection lines for manual processing by border services officers until the outage was resolved, just before 12:30 p.m.

This was the latest outage affecting the kiosks in the past few months. A technical failure disrupted operations at several airports on Oct. 2 and Oct. 17, and in late September. Those disruptions were caused by an “unforeseen technical problem during routine systems maintenance.”