CBSA says inspection kiosks outage at some Canadian airports resolved

The Air Canada check-in area inside Terminal 1 of Toronto Pearson International Airport is pictured in Mississauga, Ont., on Wednesday, August 13 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Arlyn McAdorey

By John Marchesan

Posted November 13, 2025 10:55 am.

Last Updated November 13, 2025 12:47 pm.

Canada Border Services Agency says an outage at its inspection kiosks at some Canadian airports has been resolved.

The agency posted a message on social media just before 11 a.m., saying “maintenance work” was behind the outage.

Passengers were redirected to inspection lines for manual processing by border services officers until the outage was resolved, just before 12:30 p.m.

This was the latest outage affecting the kiosks in the past few months. A technical failure disrupted operations at several airports on Oct. 2 and Oct. 17, and in late September. Those disruptions were caused by an “unforeseen technical problem during routine systems maintenance.”

