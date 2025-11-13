China, Russia spying on governments, businesses in Canada’s Arctic: CSIS director

OTTAWA — Canadian Security Intelligence Service director Dan Rogers warns that spies from China and Russia have a significant interest in Canada’s Arctic and those developing its potential.

In a speech today on threats facing Canada, Rogers says it’s no surprise that CSIS has seen foreign intelligence collection efforts in the region targeting both governments and the private sector.

Rogers says non-Arctic states such as China are looking to gain an economic and strategic foothold in the region.

He warns that Russia, an Arctic state with a significant military presence in the region, remains unpredictable and aggressive.

Rogers says CSIS is responding through engagement with Indigenous, Arctic and northern partners across Canada to bring them up to speed on what the spy service has seen and to learn from their insights.

For example, he says, CSIS has provided Inuit and territorial governments with information to help them take national security into account as they make decisions about business and research opportunities with foreign companies and investors.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 13, 2025.

Jim Bronskill, The Canadian Press