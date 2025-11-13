China, Russia spying on governments, businesses in Canada’s Arctic: CSIS director

Canadian Security Intelligence Service Director Daniel Rogers waits to appear before the Standing Committee on Public Safety and National Security on Parliament Hill in Ottawa Thursday, Oct. 9, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

By Jim Bronskill, The Canadian Press

Posted November 13, 2025 1:13 pm.

Last Updated November 13, 2025 1:33 pm.

OTTAWA — Canadian Security Intelligence Service director Dan Rogers warns that spies from China and Russia have a significant interest in Canada’s Arctic and those developing its potential.

In a speech today on threats facing Canada, Rogers says it’s no surprise that CSIS has seen foreign intelligence collection efforts in the region targeting both governments and the private sector.

Rogers says non-Arctic states such as China are looking to gain an economic and strategic foothold in the region.

He warns that Russia, an Arctic state with a significant military presence in the region, remains unpredictable and aggressive.

Rogers says CSIS is responding through engagement with Indigenous, Arctic and northern partners across Canada to bring them up to speed on what the spy service has seen and to learn from their insights.

For example, he says, CSIS has provided Inuit and territorial governments with information to help them take national security into account as they make decisions about business and research opportunities with foreign companies and investors.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 13, 2025.

Jim Bronskill, The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Carney announces six additional 'transformational' nation-building projects for fast-track approval

A nickel mine in northern Ontario, a hydroelectric project in Iqaluit and a transmission line on the northern coast of British Columbia are among the new list of major projects Prime Minister Mark Carney...

updated

6m ago

Over $1M of drugs seized, man charged in trafficking investigation

Over $1 million worth of drugs have been seized, and a man is facing charges in a drug trafficking investigation. Police in Peel Region say they began the investigation in September and identified a...

2h ago

Distillery Winter Village files police report over fake Toronto Christmas Market website

The Distillery Historic District has filed a report with Toronto police after discovering a fraudulent website posing as the Toronto Christmas Market — a scam that continues to outrank the official event...

1h ago

Police charge Toronto man known as 'Frank the Tank' in organized crime extortion probe

York Regional Police say a Toronto man has been charged in connection with an ongoing organized crime investigation involving unlawful gaming, extortion, and intimidation tactics. Between January 2024...

3h ago

Top Stories

Carney announces six additional 'transformational' nation-building projects for fast-track approval

A nickel mine in northern Ontario, a hydroelectric project in Iqaluit and a transmission line on the northern coast of British Columbia are among the new list of major projects Prime Minister Mark Carney...

updated

6m ago

Over $1M of drugs seized, man charged in trafficking investigation

Over $1 million worth of drugs have been seized, and a man is facing charges in a drug trafficking investigation. Police in Peel Region say they began the investigation in September and identified a...

2h ago

Distillery Winter Village files police report over fake Toronto Christmas Market website

The Distillery Historic District has filed a report with Toronto police after discovering a fraudulent website posing as the Toronto Christmas Market — a scam that continues to outrank the official event...

1h ago

Police charge Toronto man known as 'Frank the Tank' in organized crime extortion probe

York Regional Police say a Toronto man has been charged in connection with an ongoing organized crime investigation involving unlawful gaming, extortion, and intimidation tactics. Between January 2024...

3h ago

Most Watched Today

2:43
High-risk takedown at notorious Brampton house

A Brampton home was the site of a high-risk takedown this morning, after a year of violent crimes connected to the residence. Shauna Hunt reports the flurry of police activity has left residents with renewed safety concerns about their neighbourhood.

4h ago

2:29
Toronto man taking down suspected fraudsters on his own time

When he’s taking a break from his military duties with Canadian Armed Forces, a Toronto man works overtime to take down companies suspected of fraud. Pat Taney reports

22h ago

2:33
16-year-old wanted in connection to Vaughan robbery that left father of four dead

York Regional Police announced they have made five arrests and are looking for two others, including a 16-year-old youth, in connection to the murder of a Vaughan father of four Abdul Aleem Farooqi.
0:33
E-bike involved in balcony explosion downtown Toronto

Toronto Police say an e-bike was involved in an explosion reported at a downtown apartment building balcony.

0:46
Trump knew about Epstein's sex trafficking victims, emails released by Democrats allege

Bombshell email excerpts released by Democrats allege that Jeffrey Epstein mentioned U.S. President Trump having knowledge of Epstein's sex trafficking victims.

More Videos