Fraudulent Christmas market site misleads Toronto visitors

The real festival, known as the Distillery Winter Village, is held annually in Toronto's historic Distillery District. Its official website is thedistillerywintervillage.com. It was renamed Distillery Winter Village in November 2021. Photo: Distillery Winter Village.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted November 13, 2025 8:33 am.

Last Updated November 13, 2025 10:21 am.

A fraudulent website masquerading as the Toronto Christmas Market has surfaced as the top search result on Google, raising alarm among residents ahead of the holiday season.

The website (tochristmasmarket.com) initially appears to promote Toronto’s popular holiday festivities, featuring a map of the Distillery District, a stage schedule, and even a list of sponsors. But closer inspection reveals gambling advertisements and a ticket-purchasing option that is currently not functioning and has no connection to the legitimate event.

The real festival, known as the Distillery Winter Village, is held annually in Toronto’s historic Distillery District. Its official website is thedistillerywintervillage.com. It was renamed Distillery Winter Village in November 2021.

The fraudulent site is identical to what the Distillery event’s site was in 2019, before the event was renamed in 2021. This would explain why the ticketing page isn’t functional. New additions include links to gambling sites.

CityNews has reached out to the Distillery event’s organizers for comment.

The issue has sparked debate on Reddit, where some Toronto users expressed frustration that the fraudulent site outranks the legitimate one.

“Eeeeek. Seems this was the legit site back in the day. Solid backlinks from many Toronto sites (hotels, etc.). These guys likely jumped on the domain when it expired and rebuilt the site based on the archive — and added their gambling banner,” wrote one Redditor.

Organizers have previously emphasized that the event’s official branding is “Winter Village,” not “Toronto Christmas Market,” due to trademark restrictions.

“The Distillery Winter Village is Toronto’s original and world-famous Christmas market, still often called the Toronto Christmas Market,” the Winter Village’s website reads in its FAQ section.

The Distillery Market’s winter village tree lighting event is scheduled for Thursday at 6 p.m., with the village open through Jan. 4, 2026. It is closed on Christmas.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Additional arrest made after violent downtown Toronto protest of TMU student event

Toronto police say another suspect has been arrested following a violent protest that targeted a Toronto Metropolitan University (TMU) student group event earlier this month. On Nov. 5, demonstrators...

1h ago

High-risk takedown at notorious Brampton home has neighbours worried

A Brampton home was the site of a high-risk take-down on Wednesday morning, after a year of violent crimes connected to the residence. The flurry of police activity has left residents with renewed safety...

16h ago

Pedestrian suffers life-threatening injuries after collision in Brampton

A male pedestrian was rushed to a trauma centre with life-threatening injuries after being struck by a vehicle in Brampton overnight. Peel Regional Police said the collision happened around 1:35 a.m....

2h ago

Police warning public, businesses about 'high quality' counterfeit currency in Hamilton

Police in Hamilton are warning the public and businesses about an increase in counterfeit Canadian money. Investigators say the counterfeit bills are designed to look and imitate the current polymer...

8m ago

Top Stories

Additional arrest made after violent downtown Toronto protest of TMU student event

Toronto police say another suspect has been arrested following a violent protest that targeted a Toronto Metropolitan University (TMU) student group event earlier this month. On Nov. 5, demonstrators...

1h ago

High-risk takedown at notorious Brampton home has neighbours worried

A Brampton home was the site of a high-risk take-down on Wednesday morning, after a year of violent crimes connected to the residence. The flurry of police activity has left residents with renewed safety...

16h ago

Pedestrian suffers life-threatening injuries after collision in Brampton

A male pedestrian was rushed to a trauma centre with life-threatening injuries after being struck by a vehicle in Brampton overnight. Peel Regional Police said the collision happened around 1:35 a.m....

2h ago

Police warning public, businesses about 'high quality' counterfeit currency in Hamilton

Police in Hamilton are warning the public and businesses about an increase in counterfeit Canadian money. Investigators say the counterfeit bills are designed to look and imitate the current polymer...

8m ago

Most Watched Today

2:43
High-risk takedown at notorious Brampton house

A Brampton home was the site of a high-risk takedown this morning, after a year of violent crimes connected to the residence. Shauna Hunt reports the flurry of police activity has left residents with renewed safety concerns about their neighbourhood.

37m ago

2:29
Toronto man taking down suspected fraudsters on his own time

When he’s taking a break from his military duties with Canadian Armed Forces, a Toronto man works overtime to take down companies suspected of fraud. Pat Taney reports

18h ago

2:33
16-year-old wanted in connection to Vaughan robbery that left father of four dead

York Regional Police announced they have made five arrests and are looking for two others, including a 16-year-old youth, in connection to the murder of a Vaughan father of four Abdul Aleem Farooqi.

20h ago

0:46
Trump knew about Epstein's sex trafficking victims, emails released by Democrats allege

Bombshell email excerpts released by Democrats allege that Jeffrey Epstein mentioned U.S. President Trump having knowledge of Epstein's sex trafficking victims.

23h ago

2:17
Parents urge TDSB to save film program at North York high school

Parents are urging the Toronto District School Board to save one of the city's only high school film programs, after it was quietly cut for incoming students. Erica Natividad reports.

More Videos