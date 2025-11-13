Peel Regional Police will hold a press conference on Thursday morning to announce the results of Project Winner, a wide-ranging drug trafficking investigation.

The briefing is scheduled for 10 a.m. at Peel Regional Police Headquarters in Mississauga.

Police Chief Nishan Duraiappah, Deputy Chief Mark Andrews, Sergeant Wayne Labine, and Ontario Solicitor General Michael Kerzner are expected to speak.

The announcement comes months after Peel police revealed the results of a historic drug seizure in Mississauga, which investigators described as one of the largest in the service’s history.