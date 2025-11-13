RCMP in British Columbia help dismantle global cybercrime network

An RCMP epaulette is seen in Edmonton, Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson

By The Canadian Press

Posted November 13, 2025 1:09 pm.

Last Updated November 13, 2025 1:33 pm.

SURREY — Police in British Columbia say they have dismantled a local operation involved in global cybercrime activity that used malicious software.

Mounties say Canadian police along with international agencies have succeeded in dismantling software and online infrastructure used to steal data from personal devices around the world.

They says a main suspect was arrested in Greece on Nov. 3, accused of operating software that allowed criminals to remotely control victims’ computers, while other aspects of the enterprise saw criminals steal sensitive personal data such as passwords and banking details.

The operation against the cybercrime infrastructure used in ransomware attacks began in 2022 is described by the RCMP as the largest such international police operation ever.

The investigation and execution of Operation Endgame involved police agencies in the United States, Germany, France, Australia, Denmark, Belgium, the Netherlands and the United Kingdom, in addition to those in Canada.

Police say that more than 1,000 servers were dismantled worldwide as part of the operation.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 13, 2025.

The Canadian Press

