Sarah Jessica Parker to be honoured with Carol Burnett Award at the Golden Globes

FILE - Sarah Jessica Parker attends the premiere of "And Just Like That..." Season 3 in New York on May 21, 2025. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File) 2025 Invision

By Mark Kennedy, The Associated Press

Posted November 13, 2025 11:25 am.

Last Updated November 13, 2025 12:21 pm.

NEW YORK (AP) — Sarah Jessica Parker is going from someone who gives out prizes to getting one.

The Emmy- and Screen Actors Guild Award-winner — and judge for the 2025 Booker Prize — was named Thursday as the recipient of the Carol Burnett Award for her “outstanding contributions to television on or off screen.”

“Sarah Jessica Parker’s career embodies the very spirit of the Carol Burnett Award,” said Helen Hoehne, president of the Golden Globes, in a statement. “Her trailblazing impact on television and her dedication to storytelling across stage and screen have left an indelible mark on popular culture. We are honoured to celebrate her extraordinary contributions to entertainment.”

The award will be presented during a new annual prime-time special, “Golden Eve,” honouring recipients of both the Carol Burnett Award and the Cecil B. DeMille Award, which this year goes to Helen Mirren. That special will air Jan. 8 on CBS and stream on Paramount+.

The main Golden Globes ceremony is on Jan. 11, hosted for the second time by Nikki Glaser.

Parker is perhaps best known for her role as Carrie Bradshaw in HBO’s series “Sex and the City” and sequel “And Just Like That.” Her films include “Hocus Pocus” and “Hocus Pocus 2,” “Failure to Launch,” “The First Wives Club,” “Ed Wood” and “Mars Attacks!”

The Carol Burnett Award was inaugurated in 2019 and is presented to an honouree who has “made outstanding contributions to television on or off screen.” Past recipients include Ted Danson, Norman Lear, Ryan Murphy and Ellen DeGeneres. The first was Burnett herself.

Mark Kennedy, The Associated Press



Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Distillery Winter Village files police report over fake Toronto Christmas Market website

The Distillery Historic District has filed a report with Toronto police after discovering a fraudulent website posing as the Toronto Christmas Market — a scam that continues to outrank the official event...

21m ago

CBSA says inspection kiosks outage at some Canadian airports resolved

Canada Border Services Agency says an outage at its inspection kiosks at some Canadian airports has been resolved. The agency posted a message on social media just before 11 a.m., saying "maintenance...

11m ago

Police charge Toronto man known as 'Frank the Tank' in organized crime extortion probe

York Regional Police say a Toronto man has been charged in connection with an ongoing organized crime investigation involving unlawful gaming, extortion, and intimidation tactics. Between January 2024...

1h ago

Over $1M of drugs seized, man charged in trafficking investigation

Over $1 million worth of drugs have been seized, and a man is facing charges in a drug trafficking investigation. Police in Peel Region say they began the investigation in September and identified a...

17m ago

Top Stories

Distillery Winter Village files police report over fake Toronto Christmas Market website

The Distillery Historic District has filed a report with Toronto police after discovering a fraudulent website posing as the Toronto Christmas Market — a scam that continues to outrank the official event...

21m ago

CBSA says inspection kiosks outage at some Canadian airports resolved

Canada Border Services Agency says an outage at its inspection kiosks at some Canadian airports has been resolved. The agency posted a message on social media just before 11 a.m., saying "maintenance...

11m ago

Police charge Toronto man known as 'Frank the Tank' in organized crime extortion probe

York Regional Police say a Toronto man has been charged in connection with an ongoing organized crime investigation involving unlawful gaming, extortion, and intimidation tactics. Between January 2024...

1h ago

Over $1M of drugs seized, man charged in trafficking investigation

Over $1 million worth of drugs have been seized, and a man is facing charges in a drug trafficking investigation. Police in Peel Region say they began the investigation in September and identified a...

17m ago

Most Watched Today

2:43
High-risk takedown at notorious Brampton house

A Brampton home was the site of a high-risk takedown this morning, after a year of violent crimes connected to the residence. Shauna Hunt reports the flurry of police activity has left residents with renewed safety concerns about their neighbourhood.

2h ago

2:29
Toronto man taking down suspected fraudsters on his own time

When he’s taking a break from his military duties with Canadian Armed Forces, a Toronto man works overtime to take down companies suspected of fraud. Pat Taney reports

20h ago

2:33
16-year-old wanted in connection to Vaughan robbery that left father of four dead

York Regional Police announced they have made five arrests and are looking for two others, including a 16-year-old youth, in connection to the murder of a Vaughan father of four Abdul Aleem Farooqi.

22h ago

0:33
E-bike involved in balcony explosion downtown Toronto

Toronto Police say an e-bike was involved in an explosion reported at a downtown apartment building balcony.

0:46
Trump knew about Epstein's sex trafficking victims, emails released by Democrats allege

Bombshell email excerpts released by Democrats allege that Jeffrey Epstein mentioned U.S. President Trump having knowledge of Epstein's sex trafficking victims.

More Videos