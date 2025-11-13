Police charge Toronto man known as ‘Frank the Tank’ in organized crime extortion probe

The accused is commonly known as Frank or “Frank the Tank”. Photo: YRP.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted November 13, 2025 11:51 am.

Last Updated November 13, 2025 11:55 am.

York Regional Police say a Toronto man has been charged in connection with an ongoing organized crime investigation involving unlawful gaming, extortion, and intimidation tactics.

Between January 2024 and October 2025, investigators allege the suspect worked with a crime group that operated illegal betting websites. Victims were allowed to place wagers on credit, but when they lost, they were pressured to pay back debts in cash — often in inflated amounts. Police say threats and violence were used to enforce payment.

On Oct. 16, 2025, officers executed a search warrant at a residence in Toronto. They seized controlled substances, brass knuckles, a collapsible baton, ammunition, and large sums of Canadian and American currency.

Police have identified the suspect as Thomas Phippard, 47, of Toronto, who is also known by the nickname “Frank the Tank.”

Phippard is facing several criminal charges, including kidnapping, two counts of extortion, conspiracy to commit an indictable offence, commission of offence for criminal organization, three counts of possession of a weapon, possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000 and two counts of possession of a controlled substance.

Investigators have released a photo of Phippard, saying they believe there may be additional victims who have not yet come forward.

Top Stories

Distillery Winter Village files police report over fake Toronto Christmas Market website

The Distillery Historic District has filed a report with Toronto police after discovering a fraudulent website posing as the Toronto Christmas Market — a scam that continues to outrank the official event...

23m ago

CBSA says inspection kiosks outage at some Canadian airports resolved

Canada Border Services Agency says an outage at its inspection kiosks at some Canadian airports has been resolved. The agency posted a message on social media just before 11 a.m., saying "maintenance...

14m ago

Over $1M of drugs seized, man charged in trafficking investigation

Over $1 million worth of drugs have been seized, and a man is facing charges in a drug trafficking investigation. Police in Peel Region say they began the investigation in September and identified a...

20m ago

Additional arrest made after violent downtown Toronto protest of TMU student event

Toronto police say another suspect has been arrested following a violent protest that targeted a Toronto Metropolitan University (TMU) student group event earlier this month. On Nov. 5, demonstrators...

3h ago

