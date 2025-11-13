York Regional Police say a Toronto man has been charged in connection with an ongoing organized crime investigation involving unlawful gaming, extortion, and intimidation tactics.

Between January 2024 and October 2025, investigators allege the suspect worked with a crime group that operated illegal betting websites. Victims were allowed to place wagers on credit, but when they lost, they were pressured to pay back debts in cash — often in inflated amounts. Police say threats and violence were used to enforce payment.

On Oct. 16, 2025, officers executed a search warrant at a residence in Toronto. They seized controlled substances, brass knuckles, a collapsible baton, ammunition, and large sums of Canadian and American currency.

Police have identified the suspect as Thomas Phippard, 47, of Toronto, who is also known by the nickname “Frank the Tank.”

Phippard is facing several criminal charges, including kidnapping, two counts of extortion, conspiracy to commit an indictable offence, commission of offence for criminal organization, three counts of possession of a weapon, possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000 and two counts of possession of a controlled substance.

Investigators have released a photo of Phippard, saying they believe there may be additional victims who have not yet come forward.