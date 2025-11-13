Toronto police say man flew to Ethiopia with son without mother’s permission

Toronto police have released images of a man who allegedly travelled to Ethiopia with his two-year-old son on Thursday, despite not having the consent of the boy’s mother.

Investigators say the man, identified as Modupe Owaseye, 34, departed for Ethiopia with son, Emmanuel, on November 13, 2025.

“The accused left the country with his child, without the consent of Emmanuel’s mother,” Toronto police said in a release.

Open Gallery 4 items

Owaseye is wanted for abduction of a person under 16.

He’s described as five foot seven, 150 pounds with short brown hair. Police say he’s clean shaven and was last seen wearing a grey sweater and black pants.

Emmanuel is two feet tall, and was wearing a black hat, green sweater with white teddy bears, beige pants and black running shoes.

If you know anything, contact police.