Toronto police say man flew to Ethiopia with son without mother’s permission

Modupe Owaseye and his son Emmanuel. Toronto Police.

By Michael Talbot

Posted November 13, 2025 6:08 pm.

Toronto police have released images of a man who allegedly travelled to Ethiopia with his two-year-old son on Thursday, despite not having the consent of the boy’s mother.

Investigators say the man, identified as Modupe Owaseye, 34, departed for Ethiopia with son, Emmanuel, on November 13, 2025.

“The accused left the country with his child, without the consent of Emmanuel’s mother,” Toronto police said in a release.

Owaseye is wanted for abduction of a person under 16.

He’s described as five foot seven, 150 pounds with short brown hair. Police say he’s clean shaven and was last seen wearing a grey sweater and black pants.

Emmanuel is two feet tall, and was wearing a black hat, green sweater with white teddy bears, beige pants and black running shoes.

If you know anything, contact police.

Top Stories

Chow calls on province to reimburse Toronto for lost speed camera revenue

Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow said close to 1,000 people could lose their jobs starting Friday unless the province steps up to cover the revenue lost from the speed camera ban. Chow said the city's speed...

1h ago

LNG project, mines, hydro dam and power lines among 'transformational' nation-building projects to be fast-tracked

The federal government on Thursday announced the latest batch of major building projects to be considered for fast-tracking under legislation passed in June. They include a nickel mine in northern Ontario,...

3h ago

Over $1M of drugs seized, man charged in trafficking investigation

Over $1 million worth of drugs have been seized, and a man is facing charges in a drug trafficking investigation. Police in Peel Region say they began the investigation in September and identified a...

6h ago

Police charge Toronto man known as 'Frank the Tank' in organized crime extortion probe

York Regional Police say a Toronto man has been charged in connection with an ongoing organized crime investigation involving unlawful gaming, extortion, and intimidation tactics. Between January 2024...

6h ago

