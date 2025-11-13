Toronto police say another suspect has been arrested following a violent protest that targeted a Toronto Metropolitan University (TMU) student group event earlier this month.

On Nov. 5, demonstrators forced their way into a private off-campus event near Bay Street and Elm Street, organized by Students Supporting Israel at TMU (SSI TMU). The gathering featured two Israeli soldiers as part of the group’s Combat on College: Ontario Tour, itself linked to a larger U.S.-Canada initiative called Triggered: From Combat to Campus.

Police allege the protestors damaged property, shattered glass, and entered a common area where attendees were gathered, causing fear and disruption. One individual sustained injuries from broken glass during the forced entry.

Several arrests were made at the time, with charges ranging from forcible entry to obstructing police.

Following further investigation, police executed a search warrant on Nov. 12 at the home of Qabil Ibrahim, 26, of Toronto. Ibrahim was arrested and charged with forcible entry, mischief – damage to property under $5,000, assault, member of unlawful assembly while masked and mischief – interfere with property under $5,000.

Investigators allege Ibrahim used a tool to shatter an interior glass door during the demonstration, assaulted a victim who attempted to intervene, and then fled the building while the protest continued. The accused appeared at the Toronto Regional Bail Centre on Wednesday morning.

TMU issued a statement following the incident, saying it was “deeply concerned” by the violence.

“TMU condemns any acts of aggression, intimidation, or violence, and our thoughts are with any students who may have been injured during the incident,” the university said. “The university is undertaking a review of policies to see what, if any further action, can be taken.”