Weekend need-to-know: Tree Lighting Ceremony kicks of Distillery Winter Village

Shoppers take in the sights at the Toronto Christmas Market in The Distillery Historic District on Thursday Dec. 18, 2014. The market runs until Sunday Dec. 21, 2014. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn

By Meredith Bond

Posted November 13, 2025 10:39 am.

It’s officially holiday market time in Toronto with the Distillery Winter Village opening its doors this weekend. Keep in mind, there is a subway closure on Line 2 and some GO transit service adjustments on the Lakeshore East line and the Stouffville line.

The Distillery Winter Village

The much-anticipated Winter Village in the Distillery District kicks off this weekend with the annual Tree Lighting Ceremony on Thursday night.

Cobblestone streets will be transformed into a holiday wonderland until Jan. 4 with Santa Claus, carollers, seasonal food and drinks, and shopping from local artisans.

Entry is free aside from peak hours including opening night, Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays after 4:00 p.m., Thursdays in December after 4:00 p.m.; and daily from December 15 – 31.

Tickets are available on their website along with details about vendors and performances throughout the village.

CN Tower Climb

Get those legs moving for a good cause. The annual CN Tower Climb for the United Way is this weekend. Conquer the 1,776 steps to help fight local poverty and build stronger neighbourhoods in Toronto, Peel and York regions.

There is a registration fee along with a minimum fundraising requirement to participate in the climb. All the proceeds go to the United Way.

The climbs will be happening on both Saturday and Sunday between 6 and 10 a.m.

Beaches Santa Claus Parade

Santa Claus is paying the Beaches community an early visit this year with the annual Santa Claus Parade. Reindeer will be pulling Santa’s sleigh through the community on Sunday, starting at 1 p.m.

It kicks off at Victoria Park and Kingston Road and ends at Centre 55 at 97 Main Street for a post-parade celebration.

Toronto Zoo Holiday Marketplace

Looking for a gift and want a chance to check out some animals this weekend? The Toronto Zoo Holiday Marketplace is open this weekend only for zoo guests to celebrate the magic of the holiday season.

The indoor/outdoor market will have artisans, producers from local and surrounding communities, along with festive decor, photo opportunities and food and beverages.

It’s free to attend with a Toronto Zoo admission

A full list of vendors can be found on the zoo’s website.

2025 NSL Final

AFC Toronto has advanced to the first-ever Northern Super League Final, taking on the Vancouver Rise in Saturday’s game at BMO Field.

The six-club league launched in April of 2025, featuring teams from Toronto, Vancouver, Halifax, Ottawa, Montreal and Calgary.

The match starts at 2 p.m. and tickets to the historic game are still available.

TTC/GO closures

Line 2 weekend closure

Subway service on Line 2 between Kipling and Jane stations will be replaced by shuttle buses from Saturday, November 15, to Sunday, November 16, due to planned track work. Regular service will resume on Monday, November 17, at approximately 6 a.m.

GO Transit Lakeshore East service adjustment

On Saturday, November 15 and Sunday, November 16, Lakeshore East service will be adjusted due to planned construction. Additionally, some late-night service will be adjusted on Friday, November 14.

GO buses replace trains between Durham College Oshawa and Pickering GO and run direct between Pickering GO and Union Station Bus Terminal.

There will be no GO Transit service at Rouge Hill, Guildwood, Eglinton, Scarborough, and Danforth GO stations.

GO Transit Stouffville service adjustment

On Saturday, November 15 and Sunday, November 16, GO buses will replace trains on the Stouffville Line at all stations except Kennedy, Agincourt and Milliken GO due to planned construction.

There will be no GO Transit service at Milliken, Agincourt, or Kennedy GO.

Road closures

Gardiner Expressway closure

As part of the long-term construction plan on the Gardiner Expressway, a stretch of the westbound Gardiner has been reduced from four lanes to three. The westbound lane closure will stretch from Park Lawn Road to Grand Avenue in southern Etobicoke. The eastbound lanes along the same stretch will be narrowed, but with no lane reductions, from April 2025 to December 2026.

For full traffic and closure updates, click here for the latest information from 680 NewsRadio Toronto.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Fraudulent Christmas market site misleads Toronto visitors

A fraudulent website masquerading as the Toronto Christmas Market has surfaced as the top search result on Google, raising alarm among residents ahead of the holiday season. The website (tochristmasmarket.com)...

27m ago

Additional arrest made after violent downtown Toronto protest of TMU student event

Toronto police say another suspect has been arrested following a violent protest that targeted a Toronto Metropolitan University (TMU) student group event earlier this month. On Nov. 5, demonstrators...

1h ago

High-risk takedown at notorious Brampton home has neighbours worried

A Brampton home was the site of a high-risk take-down on Wednesday morning, after a year of violent crimes connected to the residence. The flurry of police activity has left residents with renewed safety...

16h ago

Pedestrian suffers life-threatening injuries after collision in Brampton

A male pedestrian was rushed to a trauma centre with life-threatening injuries after being struck by a vehicle in Brampton overnight. Peel Regional Police said the collision happened around 1:35 a.m....

2h ago

Top Stories

Fraudulent Christmas market site misleads Toronto visitors

A fraudulent website masquerading as the Toronto Christmas Market has surfaced as the top search result on Google, raising alarm among residents ahead of the holiday season. The website (tochristmasmarket.com)...

27m ago

Additional arrest made after violent downtown Toronto protest of TMU student event

Toronto police say another suspect has been arrested following a violent protest that targeted a Toronto Metropolitan University (TMU) student group event earlier this month. On Nov. 5, demonstrators...

1h ago

High-risk takedown at notorious Brampton home has neighbours worried

A Brampton home was the site of a high-risk take-down on Wednesday morning, after a year of violent crimes connected to the residence. The flurry of police activity has left residents with renewed safety...

16h ago

Pedestrian suffers life-threatening injuries after collision in Brampton

A male pedestrian was rushed to a trauma centre with life-threatening injuries after being struck by a vehicle in Brampton overnight. Peel Regional Police said the collision happened around 1:35 a.m....

2h ago

Most Watched Today

2:43
High-risk takedown at notorious Brampton house

A Brampton home was the site of a high-risk takedown this morning, after a year of violent crimes connected to the residence. Shauna Hunt reports the flurry of police activity has left residents with renewed safety concerns about their neighbourhood.

37m ago

2:29
Toronto man taking down suspected fraudsters on his own time

When he’s taking a break from his military duties with Canadian Armed Forces, a Toronto man works overtime to take down companies suspected of fraud. Pat Taney reports

18h ago

2:33
16-year-old wanted in connection to Vaughan robbery that left father of four dead

York Regional Police announced they have made five arrests and are looking for two others, including a 16-year-old youth, in connection to the murder of a Vaughan father of four Abdul Aleem Farooqi.

20h ago

0:46
Trump knew about Epstein's sex trafficking victims, emails released by Democrats allege

Bombshell email excerpts released by Democrats allege that Jeffrey Epstein mentioned U.S. President Trump having knowledge of Epstein's sex trafficking victims.

23h ago

2:17
Parents urge TDSB to save film program at North York high school

Parents are urging the Toronto District School Board to save one of the city's only high school film programs, after it was quietly cut for incoming students. Erica Natividad reports.

More Videos