Bus crashes into a bus stop in Stockholm and causes fatalities, police say

A double-decker bus crashed into a bus shelter in Stockholm on Friday, Nov. 14, 2025, causing fatalities and injuries. (Claudio Bresciani/TT News Agency via AP) TT NEWS AGENCY

By The Associated Press

Posted November 14, 2025 11:10 am.

Last Updated November 14, 2025 1:10 pm.

STOCKHOLM (AP) — A double-decker bus crashed into a bus stop in Stockholm on Friday, causing fatalities and injuries, police said.

Police said that several people were hit but they weren’t immediately giving information on their number, gender or ages.

Authorities were alerted to the crash at 3:23 p.m. on Friday. The vehicle rammed into the bus shelter on Valhallavägen, a street in the Swedish capital’s Östermalm district. The area is in the northern part of the city, near the Royal Institute of Technology.

Police were treating the crash as “involuntary manslaughter” but were still investigating. It wasn’t immediately clear what the cause was.

Swedish news agency TT said police confirmed that the driver had been detained and would be questioned to determine what happened. The front of the bus appeared to be have been seriously damaged.

Emergency services said the vehicle — a regular city bus — was not in service and no passengers were on board, TT reported. It quoted a spokesperson for the Stockholm region, Michelle Marcher, as saying that “we currently have five victims, two of whom are seriously injured and have been taken to hospital.”

Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson wrote on X he had “received the tragic news that several people have been killed and injured at a bus stop … People who were perhaps on their way home to family, friends, or a quiet evening at home.”

He said that “we do not yet know the cause of this, but right now my thoughts are primarily with those who have been affected and their families.”

The Associated Press





Top Stories

1 critically injured in daylight stabbing at downtown Toronto park; suspect sought

One person has been rushed to hospital with critical injuries following a stabbing at a park in downtown Toronto. Emergency responders were called to George Hislop Park on Isabella Street near Yonge...

2h ago

2 arrested, 1 wanted in connection with Vaughan attempted murder and Bolton homicide

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have announced two arrests and issued a province-wide warrant for a third suspect in connection with a 2020 attempted murder in Vaughan and a 2021 homicide in Bolton. On...

2h ago

Motion to clear encampments near schools, playgrounds and daycares, 'watered down' says disappointed Coun. Bradford

A motion put forward by Beaches-East York councillor Brad Bradford to quickly clear encampments near schools, parks and daycares passed a vote at city council late Thursday night. That doesn't mean...

1h ago

Poll shows more young women want to leave U.S. — their top destination is Canada

A record number of younger American women now say they want to leave the United States — and their most common destination of choice is Canada. Those findings come from a new Gallup poll that says 40...

2h ago

