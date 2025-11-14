FAA takes first steps to restore flights after shutdown strain, but some limits remain

An American Eagle plane moves past the FAA Air Traffic Control tower at LaGuardia Airport (LGA) in the Queens borough of New York, Sunday, Nov. 9, 2025. (AP Photo/Adam Gray) Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

By Rio Yamat And Josh Funk, The Associated Press

Posted November 14, 2025 4:59 pm.

Last Updated November 14, 2025 7:40 pm.

The Federal Aviation Administration on Friday halved the number of flights that U.S. airlines must cut from their schedules at 40 airports as the country’s aviation system recovers from a shortage of air traffic controllers during the record government shutdown.

The agency said airlines will only have to cancel 3% of their flights beginning at 6 a.m. Saturday instead of 6%. Citing safety concerns, the FAA first ordered flights reduced at the busy airports on Nov. 7 as absences mounted at air traffic facilities and airport towers. Controllers were among the federal employees who were required to work while going unpaid during the shutdown.

Cancellations peaked last Sunday at nearly 3,000 flights, about 10% of the ones scheduled, as a result of the FAA order combined with continued controller shortages and bad weather in parts of the country. But the numbers started to improve as the week went on and more controllers returned to work amid news of a possible shutdown deal in Congress, prompting the FAA to pause plans for further rate increases.

The rollback comes amid improved staffing levels after the 43-day shutdown ended Wednesday night, the FAA and Department of Transportation said, adding that they will continue to monitor the situation throughout the weekend and evaluate when normal operations can resume.

Before the FAA released its updated guidance, airlines already seemed to be anticipating a change. Despite the restrictions still in place, just 2% of flights scheduled to depart Friday from the U.S. were canceled, according to the aviation analytics firm Cirium. And by Friday evening, the flight-tracking site FlightAware was showing just 160 cancellations for Saturday.

The unprecedented order started with 4% cuts that later grew to 6%, leading to the cancellation of more than 11,800 flights between Nov. 7 and Friday. The FAA originally had a 10% target.

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy has repeatedly said safety metrics must improve before the order is lifted entirely.

Duffy hasn’t shared the specific safety data that prompted the cuts, but he cited reports during the shutdown of planes getting too close in the air, more runway incursions and pilot concerns about controllers’ responses.

How long it will take for the aviation system to stabilize is unclear. The flight restrictions upended airline operations in just a matter of days. Many planes were rerouted and aren’t where they’re supposed to be. Airlines for America, the trade group of U.S. airlines, warned there could be residual effects for days.

Some experts predicted the problems could linger longer. But airline executives were optimistic that flying could quickly rebound ahead of the busy Thanksgiving travel week once the FAA order to cut flights is lifted.

In an appearance on “CBS Mornings” after the shutdown ended, Delta Air Lines CEO Ed Bastian predicted a return to normalcy “a lot faster than people think.”

“And normal for us is an incredibly safe, incredibly reliable, great experience,” he said. “Thanksgiving is going to be a great holiday period of travel.”

The nationwide shortage of controllers isn’t new, but the shutdown put a spotlight on the problem and likely made it worse. Duffy said that by the end of the shutdown, 15 to 20 controllers were retiring daily and some younger controllers were leaving the profession.

Rio Yamat And Josh Funk, The Associated Press

Top Stories

'Land grab': NDP claims Ford is trying to seize control of Exhibition Place

Some politicians claim the Ford government is looking to gain control over City-owned land at Exhibition Place in what the NDP describe as an “unconscionable land grab.” New legislation introduced...

3m ago

1 critically injured in daylight stabbing at downtown Toronto park; suspect sought

One person has been rushed to hospital with critical injuries following a stabbing at a park in downtown Toronto. Emergency responders were called to George Hislop Park on Isabella Street near Yonge...

7h ago

Governor General Simon released from hospital, recovering from illness

OTTAWA — Rideau Hall says Gov. Gen. Mary Simon was released from hospital Friday and is now recovering at home. The 78-year-old representative of King Charles missed the annual Remembrance Day service...

1h ago

2 arrested, 1 wanted in connection with Vaughan attempted murder and Bolton homicide

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have announced two arrests and issued a province-wide warrant for a third suspect in connection with a 2020 attempted murder in Vaughan and a 2021 homicide in Bolton. On...

7h ago

