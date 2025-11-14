Family rescued after getting lost on a hike in GTA park

A couple and their 1-year-old child were rescued by police after getting lost on a hike in Rouge National Urban Park earlier this month.

According to Toronto police, the family became “disoriented” in dense bush while hiking near a stream in the park on Saturday, Nov. 8.

Air Support responded to the area of Steeles Avenue East and Reesor Road and began searching for the lost family. They were advised to use a geolocation app called “What3Words” to help narrow down officer’s search of the park which sprawls across more than 79 square kilometres.

Police say the family was quickly found in the thick bush and no injuries were reported.

Footage from a police chopper shows the moment the family was rescued. (TPS)

“Air Support officers first tried to guide the family out using verbal directions, but the rugged terrain made it unsafe for them to navigate alone with a small child,” police wrote in a news release issued on Nov. 14. “Officers then entered the extremely dense vegetation to help with the rescue.”

The officers were then guided by tactical crews in a police helicopter along with other technologies.

“Using live aerial views and precise digital coordinates, officers were able to reach the family and guide everyone safely out without further incident,” police added.

Authorities have released a three-minute and 55-second video showing the family’s rescue.

No other details were released.