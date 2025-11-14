Governor General Simon released from hospital, recovering from illness

OTTAWA — Rideau Hall says Gov. Gen. Mary Simon was released from hospital today and is now recovering at home.

The 78-year-old head of state missed the annual Remembrance Day service in Ottawa on Tuesday after being hospitalized with a respiratory illness.

The statement says Simon extends thanks to Chief Justice Richard Wagner for representing her at the Remembrance Day ceremony.

It says Wagner will also represent the Crown in Simon’s stead during a state visit by the Swedish royal family in Ottawa starting on Tuesday.

Simon is expected to return to her regular duties “in due course.”

Simon was appointed Governor General in 2021.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 14, 2025.

David Baxter, The Canadian Press