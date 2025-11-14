Manufacturing sales up 3.3 per cent in September, highest level since February

Honda employees work along the vehicle assembly line before an event announcing plans for a Honda electric vehicle battery plant in Alliston, Ont., on Thursday, April 25, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

By The Canadian Press

Posted November 14, 2025 9:16 am.

Last Updated November 14, 2025 11:56 am.

OTTAWA — Manufacturing sales rose 3.3 per cent to $72.1 billion in September, their highest level since February, boosted by strength in the auto and energy industries, Statistics Canada says.

The agency said Friday the increase came as sales rose in 14 of the 21 subsectors it tracks, with total sales in constant dollars up 2.7 per cent for the month.

Bradley Saunders, North America economist at Capital Economics, noted that the rebound in September was not as positive for GDP growth as first meets the eye, since inventories of finished products and goods in process both ticked down that month.

“Nonetheless, with wholesale trade volumes up more than expected, we still see upside risks to StatCan’s preliminary estimate of 0.1 per cent month-over-month growth in September,” Saunders write in a report.

Statistics Canada said the overall September manufacturing sales were lifted by a 9.2 per cent gain in the transportation equipment subsector with motor vehicles up 11.8 per cent and aerospace products and parts up 13 per cent.

The agency noted the increase in motor vehicle sales, which followed a drop in August, came as some auto assembly plants in Ontario resumed full production after summer shutdowns and retooling.

“This will help stir some confidence in a sector which has faced a string of bad news recently, with new U.S. tariffs imposed on trucks and buses and a handful of manufacturers announcing plans to shift parts of production south of the border,” Saunders said.

The petroleum and coal subsector reported a gain of 5.3 per cent due in part to higher sales of petroleum products following refinery maintenance shutdowns in August.

In a separate report, Statistics Canada says wholesale sales, excluding petroleum, petroleum products, and other hydrocarbons and oilseed and grain, rose 0.6 per cent.

Wholesale sales, excluding those same items, in volume terms also rose 0.6 per cent in September.

The overall increase in wholesale sales came as the food, beverage and tobacco subsector rose 1.6 per cent, while sales in the building material and supplies subsector rose 1.9 per cent.

Motor vehicle and motor vehicle parts and accessories merchant wholesalers gained 1.6 per cent.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 14, 2025.

The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

1 critically injured in daylight stabbing at downtown Toronto park; suspect sought

One person has been rushed to hospital with critical injuries following a stabbing at a park in downtown Toronto. Emergency responders were called to George Hislop Park on Isabella Street near Yonge...

17m ago

2 arrested, 1 wanted in connection with Vaughan attempted murder and Bolton homicide

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have announced two arrests and issued a province-wide warrant for a third suspect in connection with a 2020 attempted murder in Vaughan and a 2021 homicide in Bolton. On...

11m ago

Poll shows more young women want to leave U.S. — their top destination is Canada

A record number of younger American women now say they want to leave the United States — and their most common destination of choice is Canada. Those findings come from a new Gallup poll that says 40...

6m ago

'Significant impact on our community': Hamilton crossing guard, 52, killed in collision

A Hamilton crossing guard was killed Thursday afternoon after being struck by a dump truck at a busy Mountain intersection, prompting a multi-agency investigation and widespread traffic disruptions. The...

3h ago

Top Stories

1 critically injured in daylight stabbing at downtown Toronto park; suspect sought

One person has been rushed to hospital with critical injuries following a stabbing at a park in downtown Toronto. Emergency responders were called to George Hislop Park on Isabella Street near Yonge...

17m ago

2 arrested, 1 wanted in connection with Vaughan attempted murder and Bolton homicide

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have announced two arrests and issued a province-wide warrant for a third suspect in connection with a 2020 attempted murder in Vaughan and a 2021 homicide in Bolton. On...

11m ago

Poll shows more young women want to leave U.S. — their top destination is Canada

A record number of younger American women now say they want to leave the United States — and their most common destination of choice is Canada. Those findings come from a new Gallup poll that says 40...

6m ago

'Significant impact on our community': Hamilton crossing guard, 52, killed in collision

A Hamilton crossing guard was killed Thursday afternoon after being struck by a dump truck at a busy Mountain intersection, prompting a multi-agency investigation and widespread traffic disruptions. The...

3h ago

Most Watched Today

1:16
Ford government to spend $210M on non-speed cameras safety measures

The Ford government announced it will be funding $210 million dollars for non-speed camera safety measures as cameras are set to be officially removed by November 14.

22h ago

0:38
Toronto's Distillery District Christmas market warns of fake website

Toronto's Distillery Historic District says they've filed a police report for a website posing as their iconic Distillery Winter Village market, duping visitors looking for tickets.

22h ago

2:12
Community tips kick off Peel police investigation, leading to $1M drug seizure

Peel Regional Police say an overwhelming amount of tips from community members reporting suspicious activity helped kick off an investigation into suspected drug trafficking, leading to an arrest and seizure of more than $1M worth of drugs.

23h ago

0:43
Pedestrian struck by vehicle on major Brampton road

A man was sent to hospital with life-threatening injuries after being stuck by a vehicle in Brampton on a key commuter road.

2:19
Musicians and fans celebrate Neil Young's 80th birthday at Massey Hall

It was a full house at Massey Hall for a star-studded tribute concert celebrating Neil Young's 80th birthday. Michelle Mackey is speaking to fans and performers.
More Videos