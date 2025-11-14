Oil and gas producers applaud Ottawa’s latest major projects list

Prime Minister Mark Carney speaks as Minister of Housing and Infrastructure Gregor Robertson listens during a major projects announcement in Terrace, B.C., on Thursday, November 13, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ethan Cairns

By Nick Murray, The Canadian Press

Posted November 14, 2025 12:14 pm.

Last Updated November 14, 2025 1:26 pm.

OTTAWA — The Canadian Association of Petroleum Producers is praising Ottawa’s latest list of major projects after another liquefied natural gas project made the cut, but environment groups are warning it is taking Canada in the wrong direction.

On Thursday, Prime Minister Mark Carney released the second list of projects his government is submitting to the Major Projects Office for consideration as projects of national interest.

The national interest designation would give a project special treatment, allowing it to speed through approvals and possibly sidestep certain environmental laws, such as the Fisheries Act and the Species at Risk Act.

The new list includes the Ksi Lisims liquefied natural gas project, the North Coast Transmission Line in British Columbia, a hydroelectric project in Nunavut and nickel, graphite and tungsten mines in Ontario, Quebec and New Brunswick.

Ksi Lisims is the second LNG project the government has submitted to the MPO for national interest consideration.

On Friday, CAPP president Lisa Baiton said in a media statement the new list moves Canada toward becoming a “global energy superpower,” something Carney has said repeatedly is his goal.

“With Ksi Lisims LNG and the related Prince Rupert Gas Transmission project joining LNG Canada Phase 2 on the major projects list, paired with Cedar and Woodfibre LNG which are already under construction, Canada is on a path to become one of the top 5 LNG exporters in the world,” she said.

But Baiton also said the government still needs to move on regulatory reforms the industry wants.

Earlier this year, more than 90 oil and gas executives called on the government to repeal several laws Alberta Premier Danielle Smith has called “damaging.”

The industry has called on Ottawa to end the tanker ban off the B.C. coast and the emissions cap on oil and gas producers, and to turn over industrial carbon pricing policy to the provinces.

Most provinces have their own industrial carbon pricing systems, but they must meet a basic federal standard to avoid having the federal system imposed on them.

The government’s climate competitiveness strategy, released in the federal budget on Nov. 4, committed to strengthening industrial carbon pricing but offered no details.

The budget said the emissions cap on oil and gas producers likely wouldn’t be needed if other policies are implemented, such as stronger limits on methane leaks and investments in carbon capture and storage.

The vagueness of those commitments has many environment groups worried.

“Recent commitments to expand Canadian liquefied natural gas (LNG) production will increase domestic emissions with no guarantees that LNG exports will reduce emissions abroad,” said Dale Beugin, vice president of the Canadian Climate Institute.

“The exact size and scope of these impacts will be determined by the stringency of climate policies that have yet to be finalized, which further underlines the urgent need for policy implementation.”

The new project list was released as countries met in Brazil for the annual United Nations climate conference. Environment Minister Julie Dabrusin and Heritage Minister Steven Guilbeault — who was a climate activist before entering politics and developed many of the country’s current climate policies as Dabrusin’s predecessor in the environment portfolio — are attending the first week of the event.

Both must return to Ottawa in time for the federal government’s critical budget vote on Monday.

“This week, world leaders in Belém are talking about how the world can shift away from fossil fuel dependence, towards cleaner, more affordable renewable energy and a safer future. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Carney is going full steam ahead with climate-killing LNG,” said Caroline Brouillette, the executive director of Climate Action Network.

“Is this really the signal that Canada wants to send to the world? Canada is showing up to world climate negotiations with empty hands and domestic backsliding, and it’s really sad to watch.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published on Nov. 14, 2025.

Nick Murray, The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

1 critically injured in daylight stabbing at downtown Toronto park; suspect sought

One person has been rushed to hospital with critical injuries following a stabbing at a park in downtown Toronto. Emergency responders were called to George Hislop Park on Isabella Street near Yonge...

2h ago

2 arrested, 1 wanted in connection with Vaughan attempted murder and Bolton homicide

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have announced two arrests and issued a province-wide warrant for a third suspect in connection with a 2020 attempted murder in Vaughan and a 2021 homicide in Bolton. On...

2h ago

Motion to clear encampments near schools, playgrounds and daycares, 'watered down' says disappointed Coun. Bradford

A motion put forward by Beaches-East York councillor Brad Bradford to quickly clear encampments near schools, parks and daycares passed a vote at city council late Thursday night. That doesn't mean...

1h ago

Poll shows more young women want to leave U.S. — their top destination is Canada

WASHINGTON — A record number of younger American women now say they want to leave the United States — and their most common destination of choice is Canada. Those findings come from a new Gallup poll...

1m ago

Top Stories

1 critically injured in daylight stabbing at downtown Toronto park; suspect sought

One person has been rushed to hospital with critical injuries following a stabbing at a park in downtown Toronto. Emergency responders were called to George Hislop Park on Isabella Street near Yonge...

2h ago

2 arrested, 1 wanted in connection with Vaughan attempted murder and Bolton homicide

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have announced two arrests and issued a province-wide warrant for a third suspect in connection with a 2020 attempted murder in Vaughan and a 2021 homicide in Bolton. On...

2h ago

Motion to clear encampments near schools, playgrounds and daycares, 'watered down' says disappointed Coun. Bradford

A motion put forward by Beaches-East York councillor Brad Bradford to quickly clear encampments near schools, parks and daycares passed a vote at city council late Thursday night. That doesn't mean...

1h ago

Poll shows more young women want to leave U.S. — their top destination is Canada

WASHINGTON — A record number of younger American women now say they want to leave the United States — and their most common destination of choice is Canada. Those findings come from a new Gallup poll...

1m ago

Most Watched Today

1:02
Crossing guard killed in collision involving dump truck in Hamilton

A Hamilton crossing guard was killed Thursday afternoon after being struck by a dump truck at a busy Mountain intersection, prompting a multi-agency investigation and widespread traffic disruptions.

4h ago

1:16
Ford government to spend $210M on non-speed cameras safety measures

The Ford government announced it will be funding $210 million dollars for non-speed camera safety measures as cameras are set to be officially removed by November 14.

0:38
Toronto's Distillery District Christmas market warns of fake website

Toronto's Distillery Historic District says they've filed a police report for a website posing as their iconic Distillery Winter Village market, duping visitors looking for tickets.
2:12
Community tips kick off Peel police investigation, leading to $1M drug seizure

Peel Regional Police say an overwhelming amount of tips from community members reporting suspicious activity helped kick off an investigation into suspected drug trafficking, leading to an arrest and seizure of more than $1M worth of drugs.
0:43
Pedestrian struck by vehicle on major Brampton road

A man was sent to hospital with life-threatening injuries after being stuck by a vehicle in Brampton on a key commuter road.

More Videos