Some NDP leadership candidates at risk as first fundraising deadline arrives

NDP Leadership Candidates, left-to-right, Tanille Johnston, Avi Lewis, Tony McQuail, Heather McPherson, Rob Ashton and President of the Canadian Labour Congress (CLC) Bea Bruske pose for a family photo ahead of the NDP Leadership forum in Ottawa, on Wednesday, Oct. 22, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby

By David Baxter, The Canadian Press

Posted November 14, 2025 9:31 am.

Last Updated November 14, 2025 10:41 am.

Today is the first of three fundraising deadlines for the NDP leadership race, and while most candidates say their payments are in, two are at risk of falling short.

A campaign spokesperson for Tanille Johnston, a Campbell River B.C. city councillor, says she will “most likely” be able to make the $25,000 payment.

Tony McQuail, an Ontario organic farmer, says in an email that his campaign has the necessary funds but does not yet have enough regional signatures to meet the required thresholds.

Candidates need 500 signatures from party members and at least 50 from each of five regions — the Atlantic, Quebec, Ontario, the Prairies, B.C. and the North.

The first of four $25,000 payments was due when candidates submitted their nomination signature packages.

The campaigns for Avi Lewis, Heather McPherson and Rob Ashton all say that they have made the latest leadership payment.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

1 critically injured in daylight stabbing at downtown Toronto park; suspect sought

One person has been rushed to hospital with critical injuries following a stabbing at a park in downtown Toronto. Emergency responders were called to George Hislop Park on Isabella Street near Yonge...

18m ago

2 arrested, 1 wanted in connection with Vaughan attempted murder and Bolton homicide

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have announced two arrests and issued a province-wide warrant for a third suspect in connection with a 2020 attempted murder in Vaughan and a 2021 homicide in Bolton. On...

13m ago

Poll shows more young women want to leave U.S. — their top destination is Canada

A record number of younger American women now say they want to leave the United States — and their most common destination of choice is Canada. Those findings come from a new Gallup poll that says 40...

7m ago

'Significant impact on our community': Hamilton crossing guard, 52, killed in collision

A Hamilton crossing guard was killed Thursday afternoon after being struck by a dump truck at a busy Mountain intersection, prompting a multi-agency investigation and widespread traffic disruptions. The...

3h ago

Top Stories

1 critically injured in daylight stabbing at downtown Toronto park; suspect sought

One person has been rushed to hospital with critical injuries following a stabbing at a park in downtown Toronto. Emergency responders were called to George Hislop Park on Isabella Street near Yonge...

18m ago

2 arrested, 1 wanted in connection with Vaughan attempted murder and Bolton homicide

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have announced two arrests and issued a province-wide warrant for a third suspect in connection with a 2020 attempted murder in Vaughan and a 2021 homicide in Bolton. On...

13m ago

Poll shows more young women want to leave U.S. — their top destination is Canada

A record number of younger American women now say they want to leave the United States — and their most common destination of choice is Canada. Those findings come from a new Gallup poll that says 40...

7m ago

'Significant impact on our community': Hamilton crossing guard, 52, killed in collision

A Hamilton crossing guard was killed Thursday afternoon after being struck by a dump truck at a busy Mountain intersection, prompting a multi-agency investigation and widespread traffic disruptions. The...

3h ago

Most Watched Today

1:16
Ford government to spend $210M on non-speed cameras safety measures

The Ford government announced it will be funding $210 million dollars for non-speed camera safety measures as cameras are set to be officially removed by November 14.

22h ago

0:38
Toronto's Distillery District Christmas market warns of fake website

Toronto's Distillery Historic District says they've filed a police report for a website posing as their iconic Distillery Winter Village market, duping visitors looking for tickets.

22h ago

2:12
Community tips kick off Peel police investigation, leading to $1M drug seizure

Peel Regional Police say an overwhelming amount of tips from community members reporting suspicious activity helped kick off an investigation into suspected drug trafficking, leading to an arrest and seizure of more than $1M worth of drugs.

23h ago

0:43
Pedestrian struck by vehicle on major Brampton road

A man was sent to hospital with life-threatening injuries after being stuck by a vehicle in Brampton on a key commuter road.

2:19
Musicians and fans celebrate Neil Young's 80th birthday at Massey Hall

It was a full house at Massey Hall for a star-studded tribute concert celebrating Neil Young's 80th birthday. Michelle Mackey is speaking to fans and performers.
More Videos