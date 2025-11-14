Switzerland to boost US investment as deal struck to lower US tariffs on Swiss goods to 15%

Swiss Federal Councillor Guy Parmelin speaks during a news conference, Friday, Nov. 14, 2025, in Bern, Switzerland. (Alessandro della Valle/Keystone via AP) © KEYSTONE / ALESSANDRO DELLA VALLE

By Jamey Keaten, The Associated Press

Posted November 14, 2025 11:17 am.

Last Updated November 14, 2025 12:56 pm.

GENEVA (AP) — Switzerland announced plans on Friday to invest $200 billion in the United States through 2028 as it finalized a hard-wrought deal to slash U.S. tariffs on Swiss goods.

Economy Minister Guy Parmelin said the Trump administration has agreed to cut U.S. tariffs on most Swiss goods to 15% — the same level imposed on the neighboring European Union — from 39%, the highest rate on any Western country.

Speaking to reporters in Bern, the capital, Parmelin hailed the deal as a result of “new momentum generated by the commitment of the American president” and said it would take “several weeks” to take effect.

The White House confirmed the deal Friday, adding that companies from Switzerland and tiny Liechtenstein would invest $67 billion of the $200 billion in the United States next year.

“These investments will create thousands of well-paying American jobs across all 50 states in a number of sectors, such as pharmaceuticals, machinery, medical devices, aerospace, construction, advanced manufacturing, gold manufacturing, and energy infrastructure,” said a White House fact sheet.

The U.S. consistently runs a deficit — more than $38 billion last year — in the trade of goods with Switzerland. The White House said “this deal with Switzerland will put us on a path to eliminate that deficit by 2028.”

Earlier, U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer said on CNBC that Switzerland would move manufacturing of some pharmaceuticals, gold smelting and railway equipment to the United States.

The reduction in U.S. tariffs comes months after the Trump administration raised tariffs on Swiss goods from an initial 31% announced in April — part of the “Liberation Day” tariffs on scores of countries — to 39% on July 31.

That sparked a quick and sustained push from Switzerland’s government and business leaders to bring them down — efforts that had been fruitless until Friday’s announcement.

Switzerland is already a top foreign investor in the U.S. The $200 billion in Swiss investment will involve the private sector — what Parmelin called “Team Switzerland” cooperating with government. It wasn’t immediately clear whether that was all new investment: Pharma giant Roche announced a $50 billion investment as the tariff tensions emerged.

Some Swiss goods, notably in the pharmaceuticals, chemicals, gold and semiconductor industries, had already been exempted from the 39% rate, which had threatened to put Swiss goods at a massive disadvantage to competitors from the EU and beyond.

The U.S. will also suspend extra tariffs on other goods deemed “important” such as in aviation, but those on other sectors such as industrial machinery, watches, coffee and cheese will continue, Parmelin said. Switzerland will continue to try to lower the tariffs on those, he said.

The deal comes after a month-long diplomatic courtship by top Swiss officials, who deployed high-level teams to Washington, including missions led by President Karin Keller-Sutter and Parmelin.

Last week, a half-dozen top executives from leading Swiss companies including Rolex, gold refining company MKS Pamp, and luxury group Richemont met with Trump at the Oval Office to press the Swiss case.

___

Associated Press reporters Michelle Price and Paul Wiseman in Washington contributed to this report.

Jamey Keaten, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

1 critically injured in daylight stabbing at downtown Toronto park; suspect sought

One person has been rushed to hospital with critical injuries following a stabbing at a park in downtown Toronto. Emergency responders were called to George Hislop Park on Isabella Street near Yonge...

2h ago

2 arrested, 1 wanted in connection with Vaughan attempted murder and Bolton homicide

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have announced two arrests and issued a province-wide warrant for a third suspect in connection with a 2020 attempted murder in Vaughan and a 2021 homicide in Bolton. On...

2h ago

Motion to clear encampments near schools, playgrounds and daycares, 'watered down' says disappointed Coun. Bradford

A motion put forward by Beaches-East York councillor Brad Bradford to quickly clear encampments near schools, parks and daycares passed a vote at city council late Thursday night. That doesn't mean...

1h ago

Poll shows more young women want to leave U.S. — their top destination is Canada

WASHINGTON — A record number of younger American women now say they want to leave the United States — and their most common destination of choice is Canada. Those findings come from a new Gallup poll...

2m ago

Top Stories

1 critically injured in daylight stabbing at downtown Toronto park; suspect sought

One person has been rushed to hospital with critical injuries following a stabbing at a park in downtown Toronto. Emergency responders were called to George Hislop Park on Isabella Street near Yonge...

2h ago

2 arrested, 1 wanted in connection with Vaughan attempted murder and Bolton homicide

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have announced two arrests and issued a province-wide warrant for a third suspect in connection with a 2020 attempted murder in Vaughan and a 2021 homicide in Bolton. On...

2h ago

Motion to clear encampments near schools, playgrounds and daycares, 'watered down' says disappointed Coun. Bradford

A motion put forward by Beaches-East York councillor Brad Bradford to quickly clear encampments near schools, parks and daycares passed a vote at city council late Thursday night. That doesn't mean...

1h ago

Poll shows more young women want to leave U.S. — their top destination is Canada

WASHINGTON — A record number of younger American women now say they want to leave the United States — and their most common destination of choice is Canada. Those findings come from a new Gallup poll...

2m ago

Most Watched Today

1:02
Crossing guard killed in collision involving dump truck in Hamilton

A Hamilton crossing guard was killed Thursday afternoon after being struck by a dump truck at a busy Mountain intersection, prompting a multi-agency investigation and widespread traffic disruptions.

4h ago

1:16
Ford government to spend $210M on non-speed cameras safety measures

The Ford government announced it will be funding $210 million dollars for non-speed camera safety measures as cameras are set to be officially removed by November 14.

0:38
Toronto's Distillery District Christmas market warns of fake website

Toronto's Distillery Historic District says they've filed a police report for a website posing as their iconic Distillery Winter Village market, duping visitors looking for tickets.
2:12
Community tips kick off Peel police investigation, leading to $1M drug seizure

Peel Regional Police say an overwhelming amount of tips from community members reporting suspicious activity helped kick off an investigation into suspected drug trafficking, leading to an arrest and seizure of more than $1M worth of drugs.
0:43
Pedestrian struck by vehicle on major Brampton road

A man was sent to hospital with life-threatening injuries after being stuck by a vehicle in Brampton on a key commuter road.

More Videos