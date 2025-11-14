Toronto set for mild weekend temperatures despite rain showers

After digging out from last weekend’s early November snowstorm, Toronto residents can expect a brief reprieve from winter-like conditions heading into the weekend, though rain showers are likely to dampen plans.

Friday’s conditions will be more stable, with a mix of sun and cloud and a 30 per cent chance of showers or drizzle early in the morning. The high is expected to reach 8°C, with partly cloudy skies overnight and a low of 1°C.

Environment Canada’s forecast calls for a daytime high of 13°C on Saturday — a notable swing from the frigid blast that blanketed the city earlier this week. The warmer temperatures arrive with unsettled skies, as showers are expected to move in by midday.

Winds will shift from the southeast at 20 km/h to southwest gusts of up to 40 km/h late in the afternoon. Overnight, the city will stay cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers and a low of 2°C.

Sunday’s forecast continues the damp trend, with cloudy skies and a 40 per cent chance of showers. Temperatures will cool slightly, with a daytime high of 7°C and a low of 1°C.

The shift in weather comes just days after Toronto was hit by a significant early-season snowstorm that snarled traffic, disrupted transit, and left residents shovelling across the city. The storm, which arrived on Nov. 9, marked one of the earliest major snowfalls in recent memory.

Click here to sign up for the CityNews Weather Guarantee and to check out Toronto’s extended forecast.