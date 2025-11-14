Toronto set for mild weekend temperatures despite rain showers

Toronto, Ontario - Man Walking across the Street in The Rain in Toronto. Photo: Getty Images. David Fillion Productions

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted November 14, 2025 5:58 am.

After digging out from last weekend’s early November snowstorm, Toronto residents can expect a brief reprieve from winter-like conditions heading into the weekend, though rain showers are likely to dampen plans.

Friday’s conditions will be more stable, with a mix of sun and cloud and a 30 per cent chance of showers or drizzle early in the morning. The high is expected to reach 8°C, with partly cloudy skies overnight and a low of 1°C.

Environment Canada’s forecast calls for a daytime high of 13°C on Saturday — a notable swing from the frigid blast that blanketed the city earlier this week. The warmer temperatures arrive with unsettled skies, as showers are expected to move in by midday.

Winds will shift from the southeast at 20 km/h to southwest gusts of up to 40 km/h late in the afternoon. Overnight, the city will stay cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers and a low of 2°C.

Sunday’s forecast continues the damp trend, with cloudy skies and a 40 per cent chance of showers. Temperatures will cool slightly, with a daytime high of 7°C and a low of 1°C.

The shift in weather comes just days after Toronto was hit by a significant early-season snowstorm that snarled traffic, disrupted transit, and left residents shovelling across the city. The storm, which arrived on Nov. 9, marked one of the earliest major snowfalls in recent memory.

Top Stories

Toronto police say man flew to Ethiopia with son without mother's permission

Toronto police have released images of a man who allegedly travelled to Ethiopia with his two-year-old son on Thursday, despite not having the consent of the boy's mother. Investigators say the man,...

12h ago

Chow calls on province to reimburse Toronto for lost speed camera revenue

Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow said close to 1,000 people could lose their jobs starting Friday unless the province steps up to cover the revenue lost from the speed camera ban. Chow said the city's speed...

12h ago

'Significant impact on our community': Hamilton crossing guard killed in collision

A Hamilton crossing guard was killed Thursday afternoon after being struck by a vehicle at a busy Mountain intersection, prompting a multi-agency investigation and widespread traffic disruptions. The...

46m ago

Parents fear Toronto school for special needs could be headed towards closure

Parents at a downtown secondary school for students with special needs are concerned over signs the school may be headed towards being shut down. Heydon Park Secondary School is the Toronto District...

9h ago

