3 people hospitalized in early morning Scarborough stabbing
Posted November 15, 2025 7:36 am.
Last Updated November 15, 2025 9:40 am.
Three people are in hospital following an early morning triple stabbing in Scarborough.
Toronto police say there were reports of a fight in the area of Markham Road and Passmore Avenue, near Steeles Avenue East just before 1 a.m. Saturday.
Investigators say two people walked into a local hospital suffering from non-life threatening injuries while a third person was transported to hospital initially with life-threatening injuries. Their condition was later changed to non-life threatening.
The ages and genders of the victims were not immediately known.
Police say there is no suspect description available at this time.