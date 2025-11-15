3 people hospitalized in early morning Scarborough stabbing

A Toronto Police Service cruiser is seen at night in this undated photo. CITYNEWS

By John Marchesan

Posted November 15, 2025 7:36 am.

Last Updated November 15, 2025 9:40 am.

Three people are in hospital following an early morning triple stabbing in Scarborough.

Toronto police say there were reports of a fight in the area of Markham Road and Passmore Avenue, near Steeles Avenue East just before 1 a.m. Saturday.

Investigators say two people walked into a local hospital suffering from non-life threatening injuries while a third person was transported to hospital initially with life-threatening injuries. Their condition was later changed to non-life threatening.

The ages and genders of the victims were not immediately known.

Police say there is no suspect description available at this time.

