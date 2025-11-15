Man shot dead in Brampton, police say

A man was shot dead on Saturday evening in the Brampton area, according to Peel Regional Police.

Authorities say the shooting happened near Loafers Lake Lane and Conestoga Drive shortly after 7 p.m. and that a male victim was pronounced deceased.

Officers believe this to be an isolated incident and say the suspect(s) fled the area.

It is being investigated as a homicide.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.