Man shot dead in Brampton, police say

FILE - A police vehicle flashes its lights on Jan. 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

By Denio Lourenco

Posted November 15, 2025 9:39 pm.

Last Updated November 15, 2025 9:40 pm.

A man was shot dead on Saturday evening in the Brampton area, according to Peel Regional Police.

Authorities say the shooting happened near Loafers Lake Lane and Conestoga Drive shortly after 7 p.m. and that a male victim was pronounced deceased.

Officers believe this to be an isolated incident and say the suspect(s) fled the area.

It is being investigated as a homicide.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

Top Stories

Video shows a smash-and-grab robbery at GTA jewellery store

Police are on the hunt for multiple suspects who they say smashed display cases at a jewellery store in the Greater Toronto Area and walked out with valuables. Authorities say they were called about...

1h ago

Last call: Imperial Pub closes its doors after 81 years in Toronto

People from across Toronto dropped by the Imperial Pub on Saturday to pay their respects to a decades-old establishment that holds a lot of sentimental value to many in the city. "It's one of our favourite...

46m ago

Pilot dead in eastern Ontario after plane crash, police say

SOUTH GLENGARRY — Provincial police say a pilot is dead after an accident involving two small airplanes in eastern Ontario. OPP say officers were called to a report that two airplanes had possibly collided...

5h ago

Northern Super League season closes in dramatic fashion with Vancouver comeback win

The curtain closed Saturday on the inaugural Northern Super League season with no shortage of drama on the pitch.

2h ago

