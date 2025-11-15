Man shot dead in Brampton, police say
Posted November 15, 2025 9:39 pm.
Last Updated November 15, 2025 9:40 pm.
A man was shot dead on Saturday evening in the Brampton area, according to Peel Regional Police.
Authorities say the shooting happened near Loafers Lake Lane and Conestoga Drive shortly after 7 p.m. and that a male victim was pronounced deceased.
Officers believe this to be an isolated incident and say the suspect(s) fled the area.
It is being investigated as a homicide.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police.