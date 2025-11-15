Ontario charity specializing in searches look for N.S. siblings missing since May

Four-year-old Jack Sullivan, left, and six-year-old Lilly Sullivan, right, were last seen around 10 a.m. Friday in the community of Lansdowne Station. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Nova Scotia Ground Search and Rescue Association)

By The Canadian Press

Posted November 15, 2025 12:39 pm.

Last Updated November 15, 2025 12:41 pm.

Volunteers are searching for two missing Nova Scotia siblings who vanished in May.

Six-year-old Lilly and four-year-old Jack Sullivan were reported missing on May 2 from Lansdowne Station, N.S.

The family believes they wandered away from their home, but despite extensive searches, there’s been no sign of the children.

An Ontario-based charity called Please Bring Me Home is leading the search taking place on Saturday near the Middle River in Pictou County.

The volunteer-run, non-profit organization is dedicated to locating missing persons and solving cold cases and says the search today will be focused “on wandering and misadventure.” 

In June, the Nova Scotia government offered a $150,000 reward for any information about the missing kids.

