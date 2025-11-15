Video shows a smash-and-grab robbery at GTA jewellery store

Police are on the hunt for multiple suspects who they say smashed display cases at a jewellery store in the Greater Toronto Area and walked out with multiple valuables.

By Denio Lourenco

Posted November 15, 2025 5:05 pm.

Police are on the hunt for multiple suspects who they say smashed display cases at a jewellery store in the Greater Toronto Area and walked out with multiple valuables.

Authorities say they were called about a robbery at Upper Canada Mall just after 3 p.m. on Saturday.

A witness tells CityNews that the robbery happened at Peoples Jewellers, which is located on the first floor of the mall.

Officers were able to respond to the scene within minutes because they happened to be inside the mall participating in a community outreach event for the holidays.

A witness says the suspects dispersed bear spray as they exited the mall and bystanders were seen coughing. Police could not confirm the exact substance, but say something was discharged.

The suspects are still at large.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Pilot dead in eastern Ontario after plane crash, police say

SOUTH GLENGARRY — Provincial police say a pilot is dead after an accident involving two small airplanes in eastern Ontario. OPP say officers were called to a report that two airplanes had possibly collided...

2h ago

Brampton man charged after road rage incident leads to hit-and-run

A Brampton man is facing several charges in what police say was a hate-motivated incident that escalated into a hit-and-run. Police in Peel Region said the incident began as a road rage confrontation...

6h ago

TTC seasonal ban on lithium-ion-powered e-bikes, e-scooters in effect

The Toronto Transit Commission is reminding users of lithium-ion battery-powered micromobility devices that the ban on those devices during the winter months starts Saturday. The seasonal ban means...

5h ago

Warning issued about infant formula purchased online for possible botulism contamination

Canadian officials have issued a warning to parents who purchased infant formula online about potential botulism contamination. The Canadian Food Inspection Agency says ByHeart Whole Nutrition Infant...

7h ago

Top Stories

Pilot dead in eastern Ontario after plane crash, police say

SOUTH GLENGARRY — Provincial police say a pilot is dead after an accident involving two small airplanes in eastern Ontario. OPP say officers were called to a report that two airplanes had possibly collided...

2h ago

Brampton man charged after road rage incident leads to hit-and-run

A Brampton man is facing several charges in what police say was a hate-motivated incident that escalated into a hit-and-run. Police in Peel Region said the incident began as a road rage confrontation...

6h ago

TTC seasonal ban on lithium-ion-powered e-bikes, e-scooters in effect

The Toronto Transit Commission is reminding users of lithium-ion battery-powered micromobility devices that the ban on those devices during the winter months starts Saturday. The seasonal ban means...

5h ago

Warning issued about infant formula purchased online for possible botulism contamination

Canadian officials have issued a warning to parents who purchased infant formula online about potential botulism contamination. The Canadian Food Inspection Agency says ByHeart Whole Nutrition Infant...

7h ago

Most Watched Today

2:47
Federal government investing $5.45M to help grow women's soccer in Canada

The federal government announced on Saturday that the Northern Super League would receive 5.45 million dollars in funding, Alessandra Carneiro reports.

1h ago

0:20
Video shows a smash-and-grab robbery at GTA jewellery store

Police are on the hunt for multiple suspects who they say smashed display cases at a jewellery store in the Greater Toronto Area and walked out with multiple valuables.

2h ago

2:45
Windy weekend kicks off with rain showers

The GTA is gearing up for a very windy weekend that will kickoff with rain showers. Weather specialist Jessie Uppal has the long-range forecast.

23h ago

2:17
Would you buy a year's worth of beer up front?

Would you buy a year's worth of pints from your local pub, all up front? That's the new offering from one bar in the Financial District. Brandon Choghri has the details on the membership that'll get you 365 beers a year.

2:32
Most mispronounced words in Canada

From croissant to dachshund, a new study has revealed the most mispronounced words in Canada. As Michelle Mackey reports, the top mispronunciation in Quebec may surprise you.
More Videos