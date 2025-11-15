Video shows a smash-and-grab robbery at GTA jewellery store

Police are on the hunt for multiple suspects who they say smashed display cases at a jewellery store in the Greater Toronto Area and walked out with multiple valuables.

Authorities say they were called about a robbery at Upper Canada Mall just after 3 p.m. on Saturday.

A witness tells CityNews that the robbery happened at Peoples Jewellers, which is located on the first floor of the mall.

Officers were able to respond to the scene within minutes because they happened to be inside the mall participating in a community outreach event for the holidays.

A witness says the suspects dispersed bear spray as they exited the mall and bystanders were seen coughing. Police could not confirm the exact substance, but say something was discharged.

The suspects are still at large.