3 firefighters rushed to hospital after being struck by a vehicle

Toronto Paramedic ambulance is seen in this undated photo. CITYNEWS

By Denio Lourenco

Posted November 16, 2025 11:16 pm.

Three firefighters were seriously injured on Sunday evening after being struck by a vehicle while responding to a call about a separate car crash on Highway 47 in Uxbridge.

According to the Durham Regional Police Service, the crash happened near Wagg Road and the firefighters were rushed to a Toronto-area hospital for treatment.

“A driver involved in the original collision was also transported to a Toronto-area hospital in stable condition,” police wrote in a social media post.

“The roadway is expected to remain closed for an extended period,” police added. “Road conditions continue to be extremely hazardous. Please avoid travel unless necessary.”

Top Stories

Calgary dad, 7-year-old daughter dead after being swept into Pacific Ocean

Authorities in central California say a Calgary father and his 7-year-old daughter have died after being swept into the Pacific Ocean on Friday. Officials say 39-year-old Yuji Hu entered the water in...

1h ago

Man, 39, killed in 'targeted' Brampton shooting: police

A man was killed Saturday evening in what authorities describe as a "targeted" shooting in Brampton. According to Peel Regional Police (PRP), the attack happened near Loafers Lake Lane and Conestoga...

3h ago

'Fan-demonium:' Saskatchewan Roughriders celebrate ending 12-year Grey Cup drought

WINNIPEG — The Saskatchewan Roughriders' first Grey Cup win in 12 years had green confetti raining down on the field at Winnipeg's Princess Auto Stadium and green-and-white clad fans spilling out onto...

9m ago

Riders win 112th Grey Cup 25-17 over Alouettes

The Saskatchewan Roughriders are Grey Cup Champions for the fifth time in their long history. The Riders would dominate the Alouettes for the majority of the game, scoring 24 straight points before...

2h ago

