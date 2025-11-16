3 firefighters rushed to hospital after being struck by a vehicle

Three firefighters were seriously injured on Sunday evening after being struck by a vehicle while responding to a call about a separate car crash on Highway 47 in Uxbridge.

According to the Durham Regional Police Service, the crash happened near Wagg Road and the firefighters were rushed to a Toronto-area hospital for treatment.

“A driver involved in the original collision was also transported to a Toronto-area hospital in stable condition,” police wrote in a social media post.

“The roadway is expected to remain closed for an extended period,” police added. “Road conditions continue to be extremely hazardous. Please avoid travel unless necessary.”