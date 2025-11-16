WINNIPEG — Prime Minister Mark Carney was on hand in Winnipeg for the 112th Grey Cup game between the Saskatchewan Roughriders and Montreal Alouettes.

Carney kicked off the championship game by doing the customary coin toss at centre field to determine which team chooses the first move.

The prime minister was met with booing and expletive-filled shouting from some footballs fans in the stands at Princess Auto Stadium.

He smiled, waved and took some photos with game attendees.

The game started with a pre-show from Canadian rock group Our Lady Peace, who sang three songs.

Prior to the game starting, fans — many outfitted in Rider green — took part in a tailgate party outside the stadium.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 16, 2025.

The Canadian Press