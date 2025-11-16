Prime Minister Mark Carney met with cheers and boos at 112th Grey Cup game

Prime Minister Mark Carney, right, shakes hands with a member of the Canadian Forces, as CFL Commissioner Stewart Johnston, middle, looks on prior to the Montreal Alouettes taking on the Saskatchewan Roughriders in the 112th Grey Cup, in Winnipeg on Sunday, Nov. 16, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

By The Canadian Press

Posted November 16, 2025 7:46 pm.

Last Updated November 16, 2025 8:58 pm.

WINNIPEG — Prime Minister Mark Carney was on hand in Winnipeg for the 112th Grey Cup game between the Saskatchewan Roughriders and Montreal Alouettes.

Carney kicked off the championship game by doing the customary coin toss at centre field to determine which team chooses the first move.

The prime minister was met with booing and expletive-filled shouting from some footballs fans in the stands at Princess Auto Stadium.

He smiled, waved and took some photos with game attendees.

The game started with a pre-show from Canadian rock group Our Lady Peace, who sang three songs.

Prior to the game starting, fans — many outfitted in Rider green — took part in a tailgate party outside the stadium.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 16, 2025.

The Canadian Press

Top Stories

Riders win 112th Grey Cup 25-17 over Alouettes

The Saskatchewan Roughriders are Grey Cup Champions for the fifth time in their long history. The Riders would dominate the Alouettes for the majority of the game, scoring 24 straight points before...

10m ago

Man, 39, killed in 'targeted' Brampton shooting: police

A man was killed Saturday evening in what authorities describe as a "targeted" shooting in Brampton. According to Peel Regional Police (PRP), the attack happened near Loafers Lake Lane and Conestoga...

53m ago

Pilot killed in eastern Ontario plane crash participating in training flight: TSB

The Transportation Safety Board of Canada says the pilot killed in a Saturday mid-air collision in eastern Ontario was taking part in a training exercise.  The TSB says it has deployed a team to Martintown...

9h ago

Post-secondary schools brace for more pain as Ottawa cuts international student visas

OTTAWA — As provincial governments wait to hear details of Ottawa's new immigration targets, some are warning that coming cuts to the number of international student visas will put colleges and universities...

14h ago

